A New Approach to Health and Safety for Manufacturers

Until recently, not enough attention was being placed on how new technologies can improve health and safety for workers.

Jun 27th, 2022
Tom Ruth
Safety

The manufacturing industry has always been a high-risk sector for workplace accidents. In 2019, there were 395,300 workplace injuries reported in the industry, making it the third-most dangerous occupation in the jobs market. Such startling statistics make it imperative for manufacturing managers to place a higher focus on accident prevention and safety initiatives within the workplace. But where should they start? 

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has already had a beneficial impact on the manufacturing industry, creating complex machinery and automated systems that have slashed operating costs, increased output, and reduced environmental damage. But until recently, not enough attention was being placed on how these new technologies can also improve health and safety for manufacturing workers. That’s changing now as more manufacturers wake up to the advantages of using a real-time locating system (RTLS).

What is RTLS?

RTLS refers to a location-tracking system, for example, based on the use of Bluetooth-enabled tags. Each tag sends out a signal to a series of sensors that collect the data into a positioning engine that displays the real-time location of all the tags in the monitoring system. The tags can be affixed to assets or carried by staff as a sort of ID card, allowing for a highly efficient tracking, monitoring, and locating system within the workplace. 

The potential uses and applications of this technology are almost innumerable. Already, RTLS is being integrated into the daily operations of a wide number of sectors, including health care, hospitality, retail, transportation, and construction. In the coming years, it’s likely to spread to just about every sector you can imagine.

RTLS infrastructures come with a range of benefits for improving staff safety. Some examples include:

  • Access Monitoring: Any factory or warehouse equipped with heavy machinery has a high potential for work-related accidents. Most of the time, these accidents happen because unskilled workers have wandered into high-risk areas that they are not authorized to be in. To ensure this doesn’t happen, an active RTLS platform provides real-time location information to an access monitoring system, so that only skilled workers are given access to pass within a designated area. Any unskilled staff members who try to do the same will set off an alarm signal that warns them of the danger.
  • Automated Emergency Mustering: In an emergency that requires a full evacuation to a designated assembly area, a lot of precious time is often lost counting heads the traditional way. Meanwhile, someone could be missing and in need of immediate assistance. RTLS ensures there is no time wasted by providing managers and foremen with an instant headcount of everyone who has made it to the assembly area. If anyone is unaccounted for, the RTLS system can provide their last known location.
  • Monitored Visitor Access: Other accidents are the result of allowing visitors unrestricted access to the workplace. By providing visitors with RTLS tags, you can restrict their access and prevent them from wandering into high-risk zones.
  • Minimizing Stock Handling Mistakes: In the fast-paced work environment of a storage depot or manufacturing plant, it can be difficult for staff to keep track of stock. Mistakes and oversights are common, affecting not just a company’s bottom line, but also the stress levels of the staff who must fix the problem. Stressed staff members are more likely to cause accidents that could endanger their lives or those of others. Switching to the use of RTLS to track and locate stock with minimal fuss can prevent such a scenario.
  • Better Safety Through Data Analysis: By analyzing the RTLS data on the lead-up to an accident, management can better understand how the accident happened and what the company can do to prevent similar accidents from recurring.
  • Better Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory compliance is a top priority for businesses. Unfortunately, mistakes from human error while recording data can result in non-compliance, higher costs, and a bruised company image. RTLS reduces this possibility by automating the process of compliance data collection and entry.
  • More Accurate Forecasting: Accurate planning is vitally important for all businesses. By using RTLS data on past trends and patterns, managers can make better forecasts about future production, inventory, and marketing campaigns.

By empowering your staff with an RTLS system you are not only providing them with an invaluable sense of safety, but you’re also making a profitable investment in your company. 

Once you’ve covered the costs of the initial implementation, the return on investment for an RTLS system is huge. Reducing workplace accidents and showing your commitment to maintaining a safe working environment will undoubtedly reduce your insurance costs. Any money you save on overhead you can then invest elsewhere, such as better equipment, more staff, or new products or services. It’s truly a win-win for everyone involved.


Tom Ruth is the Vice President of North America Sales and Business Development at Quuppa. He brings over 25 years of marketing disruptive technologies and managing smart growth within high performance organizations. 

More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Sheep graze on a grass land near a cement plant on the outskirts of Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2015. New global data released in May 2022, shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases coming from making cement have doubled in the last 20 years. It's all being driven by China, which is responsible for more than half of the globe's cement carbon emissions.
Cement Carbon Dioxide Emissions Quietly Double in 20 years
Driven by China, global cement emissions globally have more than tripled since 1992.
Jun 22nd, 2022
The Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away, Hong Kong, June 14, 2022.
Iconic Floating Restaurant Capsizes
The vessel had been towed away from its famed Hong Kong home less than a week earlier.
Jun 21st, 2022
Ep73 00 00 02 23 still001
California May Require New Warning Labels on Cannabis
The labels would need to be bright yellow.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Fire
Drone Strike Hits Russian Refinery Near Ukraine
A news agency said a drone slammed into a heat exchanger.
Jun 22nd, 2022
The Supreme Court, Washington, June 21, 2022.
Supreme Court Rejects Bayer Bid to Stop Roundup Lawsuits
The justices left a $25 million judgment in favor of a California man in place.
Jun 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 10 46 03 Am
Alaska Officials Release Details on Milk, Sealant Mix-up
A pallet of floor sealant arrived at the same time as a shipment of shelf-stable milk.
Jun 20th, 2022
A JetBlue passenger flight lands at Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., across the Potomac River from Washington, Wed., Jan. 19, 2022. On Friday, June 17, 2022, federal regulators said Verizon and AT&T will delay part of their 5G rollout near airports to give airlines more time to ensure that equipment on their planes is safe from interference from the wireless signals, but the airline industry is not happy about the deal.
Verizon, AT&T Delay Some 5G Service Over Airlines' Concerns
Verizon and AT&T spent $68 billion between them at an FCC auction of 5G spectrum last year.
Jun 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 11 06 23 Am
How One Manufacturer Cut Safety Incidents in Half
The four steps a company, whose injury rates were above the OSHA average, took to revamp its safety program.
Jun 20th, 2022
A federal appeals court has rejected a Trump administration finding that glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup, does not pose a serious health risk and is 'not likely' to cause cancer in humans.
Court Rejects Trump-Era EPA Finding that Weed Killer Safe
Bayer is facing thousands of claims from people who say Roundup exposure caused their cancer.
Jun 20th, 2022
I Stock 1335696229
Decades of Research Document the Detrimental Health Effects of BPA
An expert on environmental pollution and maternal health explains what it all means.
Jun 17th, 2022
It's an interface between earthquake warnings from the ShakeAlert system and a system called Positive Train Control.
California Railroad Tests Use of Quake Alerts to Stop Trains
It's an interface between earthquake warnings from the ShakeAlert system and a system called Positive Train Control.
Jun 17th, 2022