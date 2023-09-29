Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards

Four deaths have been reported.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 29, 2023
Recall
CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Future Motion Inc., of Santa Cruz, California, announced the recall of 300,000 Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards.

The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard that can result in serious injury or death. Future Motion has received dozens of reports of incidents involving the electric skateboards, including four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021 and injuries such as traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.

The reported deaths resulted from head trauma and, in at least three of those incidents, the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Onewheel electric skateboards. Consumers with the Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint or Onewheel+ XR electric skateboards should download or update the Onewheel app and use the app to update the firmware on their board to include Haptic Buzz alert functionality.

Haptic Buzz is a tactile and audible warning system that provides the rider with a buzzing sensation and sound when nearing the limits of the board or when in low battery or error states. The firmware update for the Onewheel GT will be available within one week, with the firmware update for the Pint X, Pint and XR launching within six weeks.

Consumers with the Original Onewheel or Onewheel+ model should visit recall.onewheel.com to arrange for a pro-rated refund in the form of a store credit upon confirmation of disposal of the product.

This recall involves all models of Future Motion Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards, including Onewheel (original), Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT. The model name is on the side of the skateboard. The Onewheel logo is printed on the rail of the skateboards.

The recalled Onewheel Electric Skateboards were sold online at onewheel.com and other websites and at independent shops nationwide from January 2014 through September 2023 for between $1,050 and $2,200. The products were manufactured in the U.S.

