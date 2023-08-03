Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 92,000 Vehicles, Tell Owners to Park Them Outside

An electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.

Associated Press
Aug 3, 2023
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.

The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and also are telling owners to park them away from structures until repairs are made.

The recalls cover certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, as well some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Affected Kias include the 2023 Soul and Sportage as well as some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles.

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a circuit board in the oil pump assembly for the transmission may have been damaged by the supplier during manufacturing. That can cause a short-circuit and increase the risk of a fire.

Kia says it has six reports of melting components but no fires or injuries. Hyundai says it has confirmed four "thermal incidents" and no injuries.

Dealers will inspect and replace the oil pump controller if necessary. Hyundai owners will be notified by letter on Sept. 25. Kia will notify owners starting Sept. 28.

Latest in Recalls
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
Sponsored
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
August 2, 2023
Ap23213449040494
GM Recalls Nearly 900 Vehicles with Takata Air Bag Inflators
August 1, 2023
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
July 28, 2023
I Stock 958146390
Salmonella in Ground Beef Sickens People in 4 States, CDC Says
July 26, 2023
Related Stories
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups.
Recalls
Cupkin Children's Cups Sold on Amazon Recalled over Newly Detected Lead Levels
A long row of unsold 2020 Odyssey minivans sits at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo on April 5, 2020. Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2M Vehicles over Dash Cams
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Recalls
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 3, 2023
A 2021 F-150 pickup truck at a Ford dealer in southeast Denver, Oct. 24, 2021.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 870K F-150 Pickups in U.S.
Parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.
July 28, 2023
I Stock 958146390
Recalls
Salmonella in Ground Beef Sickens People in 4 States, CDC Says
Those affected reported eating 80% lean ground beef bought from ShopRite stores.
July 26, 2023
This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups.
Recalls
Cupkin Children's Cups Sold on Amazon Recalled over Newly Detected Lead Levels
The manufacturer admitted fault.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 478032540
Recalls
Faulty Valve Blamed in Frozen Fruit Bar Recall
Dreyer's said trace levels of milk may have entered the production process.
July 20, 2023
I Stock 1303545905
Recalls
Perdue Brand Recalls Sausage Products Over Allergen
Customers received beef wieners in cartons labeled as hot smoked sausage.
July 11, 2023
Produced by Rebel Spirit, Mafia Funeral tested positive for aspergillus.
Recalls
Oregon Recalls Cannabis from Multiple Producers for Aspergillus, Heavy Metals
The batches were harvested before the state changed rules for microbiological and heavy metal testing.
June 27, 2023
Ap23175762730694
Automotive
Ford Explorer Recall Prompts Transportation Department Investigation
The recall impacted more than a quarter-million SUVs in the U.S.
June 26, 2023
A long row of unsold 2020 Odyssey minivans sits at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo on April 5, 2020. Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Recalls
Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2M Vehicles over Dash Cams
The problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector and can increase the risk of a crash.
June 23, 2023
Ap23164455934677
Automotive
Stellantis Recalling Over 354,000 Jeeps Worldwide
The rear coil springs can detach while they're moving.
June 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 09 At 9 44 16 Am
Recalls
Ashley Furniture Recalls Over 250K 'Party Time' Power Loveseats Due to Fire Hazard
The loveseats, sofas and recliners feature cup holders with LED lighting that can overheat.
June 9, 2023
The EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers were recalled on June 01, 2023.
Recalls
Chervon Recalls Nearly 90,000 Hedge Trimmers After Laceration Injury Reports
The trimmers' rear switch trigger can fail.
June 2, 2023
Recall
Recalls
Jaguar Recalls I-Pace EVs Due to Fire Risk in Batteries
Documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution.
May 31, 2023
Ap23125497760847
Automotive
Ford Recalls SUVs, Some for a Second Time
Some of the vehicles were recalled for the same problem earlier this year, but the remedy didn't work.
May 18, 2023
This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
Automotive
Stellantis Recalls Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs
The power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
May 16, 2023