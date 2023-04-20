Michelin Recalls Snow Tires That Don't Have Enough Traction

Initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.

Associated Press
Apr 20, 2023
Snow coats the trees and cars in Edwards, Colo., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The new snow was wet and heavy.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP

DETROIT (AP) — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don't meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They'll get another letter once the replacements are available.

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

Michelin says the tires are marked with the Alpine symbol with three mountain peaks showing they work well in snow, but are not classified as snow tires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

