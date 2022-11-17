Ram Heavy-Duty Diesel Pickups Recalled for Engine Fire Risk

The company says it has 16 reports of fires and 48 complaints.

Nov 17, 2022
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions.

The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube. If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch of a fire.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is still developing a repair. In the meantime the company says owners can still drive the trucks but drivers should contact a dealer if they see a dashboard warning light.

The company says it has 16 reports of fires and 48 complaints, field reports and warranty claims due to the problem. It's aware of one minor injury caused by the issue.

Owners are to be notified by letter starting Dec. 30. They can contact Stellantis customer service at (800) 853-1403.


