GE Appliances, Marlin Steel Win Reshoring Awards

In recognition of success in bringing manufacturing to the U.S.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 29, 2025
Bill Good, GE Appliances VP of Supply Chain (left); Harry Moser, Reshoring Initiative President (center); Drew Greenblatt, Owner and President; Marlin Steel Wire Products (right).
Bill Good, GE Appliances VP of Supply Chain (left); Harry Moser, Reshoring Initiative President (center); Drew Greenblatt, Owner and President; Marlin Steel Wire Products (right).
Reshoring Initiative
GE Appliances and Marlin Steel Wire Products won the 2025 National Metalworking Reshoring Awards given in recognition of both companies’ success in bringing manufacturing to the U.S.
 
The award is sponsored by the Reshoring Initiative, the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, SME, the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) and the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). 
 
The eighth annual award was presented at FABTECH at McCormick Place in Chicago
 
GE Appliances Vice President of Supply Chain Bill Good accepted the award on behalf of the company's 16,000 workers. Good stated that, since 2016, the company has invested $3.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing plants. He added that it recently committed another $3 billion over five years. 
 
"GE Appliances won the award because of the consistency and success of their reshoring," Reshoring Initiative Founder and President Harry Moser said. "Their reshoring investment and jobs created make them one of the largest of 7,000 known reshoring manufacturers.” 
 
Madsen Steel Wire Products Owner and President Drew Greenblatt accepted his company's award on behalf of the 130 Marlin and Madsen Steel workers that span Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and Massachusetts. 
 
The 2026 National Metalworking Reshoring Award will be presented at IMTS 2026 in Chicago. OEMs and contract manufacturers throughout North America can apply by May 31, 2026
Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 28, 2025
Bill Good, GE Appliances VP of Supply Chain (left); Harry Moser, Reshoring Initiative President (center); Drew Greenblatt, Owner and President; Marlin Steel Wire Products (right).
GE Appliances, Marlin Steel Win Reshoring Awards
October 29, 2025
Dr. Cheol Hoon Park(center), principal researcher at KIMM, examines a lightweight clothing-type wearable robot.
Wearable Robots You Can Wear Like Clothes
October 29, 2025
Rockford
Former Employees Reopening Shuttered Gunite Factory
October 29, 2025
Related Stories
Dr. Cheol Hoon Park(center), principal researcher at KIMM, examines a lightweight clothing-type wearable robot.
Operations
Wearable Robots You Can Wear Like Clothes
Rockford
Operations
Former Employees Reopening Shuttered Gunite Factory
People take a look to Nvidia''s new products during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Operations
Chipmaker Nvidia On Track to Become First $5 Trillion Company
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
October 28, 2025
Dr. Cheol Hoon Park(center), principal researcher at KIMM, examines a lightweight clothing-type wearable robot.
Operations
Wearable Robots You Can Wear Like Clothes
Automatic weaving of "fabric muscle" brings commercialization closer.
October 29, 2025
Rockford
Operations
Former Employees Reopening Shuttered Gunite Factory
They plan to bring back other workers from the 171-year-old business.
October 29, 2025
People take a look to Nvidia''s new products during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Operations
Chipmaker Nvidia On Track to Become First $5 Trillion Company
This comes just three months after the chipmaker broke the $4 trillion barrier.
October 29, 2025
I Stock 2203229031
Operations
Lilly Says It's Building the Pharmaceutical Industry's Most Powerful Supercomputer
It's partnering with NVIDIA to expand the scope of drug discovery efforts.
October 29, 2025
The Apple flagship store on the Fifth Avenue in NYC.
Operations
Apple Suppliers Qorvo, Skyworks Will Merge to Create a Chipmaker Worth $22 Billion
The companies believe they will be better able compete with larger rivals as a single company.
October 28, 2025
Animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg talks to reporters outside the Sonoma County Superior Courthouse before her preliminary hearing May 3, 2024, in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Operations
California Woman on Trial for Taking Chickens from Perdue Farms
Her defense hasn’t focused on if she took the chickens, but rather the justification for doing so.
October 28, 2025
GrayMatter Robotics' AI-powered robot systems.
Operations
GrayMatter Robotics Awarded Air Force Contract for Advanced Robotic Finishing System
GrayMatter will develop robotic system for correction of optical distortions, transparent materials.
October 28, 2025
Halloween candy is displayed in a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025.
Operations
How Americans Will Be Celebrating Halloween
From the mega-fans to the dabblers, everyone does Halloween a bit different.
October 28, 2025
I Stock 2162257595
Operations
Germany's Rheinmetall to Build Gunpowder, Ammo Plant in Bulgaria
The factory will make gunpowder, 155 millimeter artillery shells and modular charge systems.
October 28, 2025
People cross a street, with Russian oil company Lukoil's headquarters seen in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
Operations
Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Sell International Assets in Response to Trump Sanctions
The company is already talking with potential buyers.
October 28, 2025
Esab Sized
Operations
Resistive Load Bank Streamlines Resistance Calculations, Documentation
This device supports calibrations up to 1800 amps.
October 27, 2025
Makera Z1, A desktop CNC.
Operations
Makera to Launch Its Z1 Desktop CNC Machine On Kickstarter
First-day backers can claim Makera's special 24-Hour Launch giveaway.
October 27, 2025
Stahl
Operations
Expanded Wire Rope Hoist Range
The low-maintenance components of the modular SXD wire rope hoist guarantee high performance and a long service life.
October 27, 2025
Clean Fit
Operations
Mill-Rose Appoints Smith as Regional Sales Manager of Clean-Fit Products Division
In his new position, Smith will supervise sales and support for Clean-Fit Products.
October 27, 2025