GE Appliances, Marlin Steel Win Reshoring Awards

GE Appliances and Marlin Steel Wire Products won the 2025 National Metalworking Reshoring Awards g iven in recognition of both companies’ success in bringing manufacturing to the U.S.

The award is sponsored by the Reshoring Initiative, the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, SME, the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) and the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA).

The eighth annual award was presented at FABTECH at McCormick Place in Chicago

GE Appliances Vice President of Supply Chain Bill Good accepted the award on behalf of the company's 16,000 workers. Good stated that, since 2016, the company has invested $3.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing plants. He added that it recently committed another $3 billion over five years.

"GE Appliances won the award because of the consistency and success of their reshoring," Reshoring Initiative Founder and President Harry Moser said. "Their reshoring investment and jobs created make them one of the largest of 7,000 known reshoring manufacturers.”

Madsen Steel Wire Products Owner and President Drew Greenblatt accepted his company's award on behalf of the 130 Marlin and Madsen Steel workers that span Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and Massachusetts.