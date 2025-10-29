Former Employees Reopening Shuttered Gunite Factory

They plan to bring back other workers from the 171-year-old business.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 29, 2025
Rockford
iStock.com/Jacob Boomsma

Four former employees of automotive parts producer Gunite Corporation acquired a shuttered facility in Rockford, Illinois, and plan to restart operations as Rockford Brake Manufacturing.

Founded in 1854 as the Eagle Foundry, the now 619,000-square-foot plant on 41 acres includes a grey iron foundry and machine shop that specializes in manufacturing brake drums for the commercial vehicle industry.  

In 2024, Accuride, Gunite’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Without a buyer or investor, Accuride decided to close the Gunite facility in February 2025 and lay off 327 employees. Accuride later exited bankruptcy in early 2025 and transferred the facility to a liquidating trust.  

Rockford Brake Manufacturing cited new anti-dumping tariffs on the brake drums made in Rockford, section 232 tariffs on trucks and increased costs on all imports as opportunities for profitable U.S. production.

The four former employees formed a partnership and pledged a $6.6 million investment in the site.

  • Brandon Baumann, director of operations, worked at the facility for three years before it closed and will serve as the on-site lead.  

  • Scott Henderson, operations manager, worked on the foundry floor and in management.

  • Mike Brandi, engineering and IT manager, worked as part of the engineering group for 24 years at Gunite facilities in Illinois and Indiana. 

  • Tim Davis, superintendent, worked at the foundry for 26 years, starting as a material handler.

Rockford Brake Manufacturing appointed Paul Wright as CEO and plans to initially bring on 150 employees, many from the original workforce. It expects to double its headcount in the first few years of operations.  

The company operates with vertical integration, making 85% of its products from recycled materials and ensuring full recyclability for all its finished goods. Local municipalities and businesses also use the foundry's byproducts as deicer for roads, fill dirt and concrete material.

"This acquisition represents a critical step in preserving an essential component of the domestic production in the trucking industry supply chain," Wright said.

The company stated it has secured more than $10 million of commitments from truck manufacturers and distributors. It also received support from stakeholders and financial incentives from the State of Illinois EDGE for Startups program.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
October 28, 2025
Halloween candy is displayed in a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025.
How Americans Will Be Celebrating Halloween
October 28, 2025
I Stock 2162257595
Germany's Rheinmetall to Build Gunpowder, Ammo Plant in Bulgaria
October 28, 2025
People cross a street, with Russian oil company Lukoil's headquarters seen in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Sell International Assets in Response to Trump Sanctions
October 28, 2025
Related Stories
Halloween candy is displayed in a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025.
Operations
How Americans Will Be Celebrating Halloween
I Stock 2162257595
Operations
Germany's Rheinmetall to Build Gunpowder, Ammo Plant in Bulgaria
People cross a street, with Russian oil company Lukoil's headquarters seen in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
Operations
Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Sell International Assets in Response to Trump Sanctions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 28, 2025
I Stock 2162257595
Operations
Germany's Rheinmetall to Build Gunpowder, Ammo Plant in Bulgaria
The factory will make gunpowder, 155 millimeter artillery shells and modular charge systems.
October 28, 2025
People cross a street, with Russian oil company Lukoil's headquarters seen in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
Operations
Russian Oil Company Lukoil to Sell International Assets in Response to Trump Sanctions
The company is already talking with potential buyers.
October 28, 2025
Esab Sized
Operations
Resistive Load Bank Streamlines Resistance Calculations, Documentation
This device supports calibrations up to 1800 amps.
October 27, 2025
Makera Z1, A desktop CNC.
Operations
Makera to Launch Its Z1 Desktop CNC Machine On Kickstarter
First-day backers can claim Makera's special 24-Hour Launch giveaway.
October 27, 2025
Stahl
Operations
Expanded Wire Rope Hoist Range
The low-maintenance components of the modular SXD wire rope hoist guarantee high performance and a long service life.
October 27, 2025
Clean Fit
Operations
Mill-Rose Appoints Smith as Regional Sales Manager of Clean-Fit Products Division
In his new position, Smith will supervise sales and support for Clean-Fit Products.
October 27, 2025
I Stock 2199676768
Operations
Sazerac to Build $1B Kentucky Warehouse Facility
The spirits giant will also expand a distillery in southern Indiana.
October 23, 2025
Matter Neuroscience's Six-Pound Phone Case
Operations
The Six-Pound Case That Wants to Change How You Use Your Phone
Matter Neuroscience wants to make your phone a tool again.
October 24, 2025
Future Form Manufacturing's new 30,000 square foot warehouse in Sparks, Nevada
Operations
Data Center Manufacturer B&J Industries Rebrands, Triples U.S. Production Capacity
The company said the expansion would allow it to employ more advanced machinery and robotics.
October 24, 2025
Manufacturing
Operations
Georgia, Texas, Ohio Emerge as Factory Hotspots Amid Economic Shifts
Higher-cost states, meanwhile, are losing ground.
October 24, 2025
Mitsubishi Sized
Operations
Adapter for Real-Time Machine Monitoring
The IMA C70 Adapter is a plug-and-play solution that enhances operational efficiency across complex manufacturing environments.
October 24, 2025
Trafag Sized
Operations
Accessory Suite for 879x Hybrid Gas Density Monitor
Innovative fill ports, thermal shields, connectors and specialty adapters.
October 24, 2025
Sandvik Coromant
Operations
CoroMill MS20 for Precision Shoulder Milling
Now available with grade GC1230 inserts for optimized performance in steel machining.
October 24, 2025
The Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 12, 2011.
Operations
Intel Posts Profit Even As It Struggles to Regain Market Share
Struggles continue even after the U.S. government took a 10% stake in the company.
October 24, 2025