Four former employees of automotive parts producer Gunite Corporation acquired a shuttered facility in Rockford, Illinois, and plan to restart operations as Rockford Brake Manufacturing.

Founded in 1854 as the Eagle Foundry, the now 619,000-square-foot plant on 41 acres includes a grey iron foundry and machine shop that specializes in manufacturing brake drums for the commercial vehicle industry.

In 2024, Accuride, Gunite’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Without a buyer or investor, Accuride decided to close the Gunite facility in February 2025 and lay off 327 employees. Accuride later exited bankruptcy in early 2025 and transferred the facility to a liquidating trust.

Rockford Brake Manufacturing cited new anti-dumping tariffs on the brake drums made in Rockford, section 232 tariffs on trucks and increased costs on all imports as opportunities for profitable U.S. production.

The four former employees formed a partnership and pledged a $6.6 million investment in the site.

Brandon Baumann, director of operations, worked at the facility for three years before it closed and will serve as the on-site lead.

Scott Henderson, operations manager, worked on the foundry floor and in management.

Mike Brandi, engineering and IT manager, worked as part of the engineering group for 24 years at Gunite facilities in Illinois and Indiana.

Tim Davis, superintendent, worked at the foundry for 26 years, starting as a material handler.

Rockford Brake Manufacturing appointed Paul Wright as CEO and plans to initially bring on 150 employees, many from the original workforce. It expects to double its headcount in the first few years of operations.

The company operates with vertical integration, making 85% of its products from recycled materials and ensuring full recyclability for all its finished goods. Local municipalities and businesses also use the foundry's byproducts as deicer for roads, fill dirt and concrete material.

"This acquisition represents a critical step in preserving an essential component of the domestic production in the trucking industry supply chain," Wright said.

The company stated it has secured more than $10 million of commitments from truck manufacturers and distributors. It also received support from stakeholders and financial incentives from the State of Illinois EDGE for Startups program.