Data Center Manufacturer B&J Industries Rebrands, Triples U.S. Production Capacity

B&J Industries, a manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions for the data center, medical, defense, energy and transportation industries, announced its rebrand to Future Form Manufacturing. The move accompanies a facility expansion that the company expects to triple daily production capacity.

"We've moved beyond our regional company roots to help shape what the future of manufacturing looks like: precise automation paired with human craftsmanship, proven at enterprise scale," Future Form President Ben Thomas said.

Future Form leased an additional 30,000 square-foot facility in Sparks, Nevada, near its existing headquarters. The development brings its total production and warehouse space to nearly 100,000 square feet, with an additional 90,000-plus square feet is in the works now.

The company said the expansion would allow it to employ more advanced machinery and robotics. This will include Multi-Jet Fusion 3D printing capabilities, a rapidly expanding area for medical, defense and transportation customers.

The warehouse addition aims to triple Future Form's daily production in direct response to the company's growth in the data center and medical industries.

Future Form is now equipping major data center operators with supportive infrastructure, including tube forests, fire suppression doors for enhanced safety and compliance in colocation data centers, custom enclosures designed for data servers and other equipment and supporting sheet metal accessories such as gantries, handrails and more.

For healthcare facilities, the company manufactures surgical table frames, testing equipment components and other Class A finished parts in a clean, automated environment.