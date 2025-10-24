Georgia, Texas, Ohio Emerge as Factory Hotspots Amid Economic Shifts

While high-cost traditional states lose ground.

MIE Solutions
Oct 24, 2025
Manufacturing
iStock.com/nortonrsx

Georgia, Texas and Ohio emerged as new hubs for American industrial growth while high-cost traditional ones lose ground, according to new research. 

The findings, as part of the 'Cost of Manufacturing Report’ by MIE Solutions, analyzed over 50 U.S. cities across critical factors, like energy prices, labor demand, commercial rents, tax environments and logistics infrastructure, to identify relocation opportunities amid the larger push to return from offshoring. 

“What’s clear is that location strategy now requires more than chasing low rent or tax breaks," Vice President of Sales for MIE Solutions Dean Dunagan said." Manufacturers need to weigh workforce availability, energy stability and long-term resilience, but also embrace new tools and approaches to remain competitive in this new manufacturing landscape."

Atlanta, Georgia, topped the rankings as the best city for manufacturing businesses, thanks to low energy costs (6.54 cents/kWh), competitive wages averaging $23.97 per hour and one of the lowest commercial rent averages analyzed ($7 per sq. ft per year). 

The city also offers a strong logistics infrastructure, anchored by the world’s busiest airport and major interstate corridors, while its business attraction and expansion efforts have generated over 3,000 new jobs and a total economic impact of $3.7 billion in 2025.

Texas dominated the rankings overall with seven cities placing in the top 20. Houston, in second place, scored highly for its energy sector infrastructure (8.12 cents/kWh) and diversified industrial base, reinforced by the recent $6.5 billion pharma facility investment – the state’s first major investment of its kind. 

Dallas, El Paso and Austin also ranked among the top 10, signaling a broader geographic shift in U.S. industrial investment. El Paso benefits from direct proximity to U.S.-Mexico supply chains.

Ohio emerged as the strongest Midwest performer, with Columbus in third place thanks to affordable real estate ($10 per sq. ft), proximity to Canadian markets and growing state support, which has resulted in major investments in advanced manufacturing, such as Anduril Industries planned $1 billion facility. 

Other emerging hubs include Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina in fourth and fifth place, respectively, which combine cost advantages with access to innovative research clusters, and Detroit, Michigan, in sixth place, where a skilled workforce earning $27.92 per hour and rents at $9 per sq. ft are helping reinvent the city’s industrial legacy.    

The report’s findings come as the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted for its sixth consecutive month in August. It had been hovering below the critical 50-point threshold, which separates growth from decline, for most of 2025. 

Wholesale power prices are also up 12% year-on-year, driven by higher natural gas prices, while nearly 1.9 million manufacturing jobs are projected to go unfilled by 2033, raising long-term concerns about a sector which accounts for nearly 10% of the national GDP.

“Today, the reality is that the greatest cost in modern US manufacturing isn’t simply materials, machinery or even labor,"  Independent Business Transformation Consultant Jaime Portecerro said. "It’s the lack of operational leadership capable of executing at scale. The U.S. needs a clear, unified ‘moonshot’ goal for manufacturing to drive a real, concerted national effort."

Cost of Manufacturing Index: Top 10 U.S. Cities

RankCityStateManufacturing Readiness Score
1AtlantaGeorgia80.3
2HoustonTexas76
3ColumbusOhio75.9
4CharlotteNorth Carolina75
5RaleighNorth Carolina74.2
6DetroitMichigan71.2
7DallasTexas70.3
8Las VegasNevada69.2
9El PasoTexas68.2
10AustinTexas67.3
Latest in Operations
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsored
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
October 24, 2025
Matter Neuroscience's Six-Pound Phone Case
The Six-Pound Case That Wants to Change How You Use Your Phone
October 24, 2025
Future Form Manufacturing's new 30,000 square foot warehouse in Sparks, Nevada
Data Center Manufacturer B&J Industries Rebrands, Triples U.S. Production Capacity
October 24, 2025
Manufacturing
Georgia, Texas, Ohio Emerge as Factory Hotspots Amid Economic Shifts
October 24, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 2199676768
Operations
Sazerac to Build $1B Kentucky Warehouse Facility
Matter Neuroscience's Six-Pound Phone Case
Operations
The Six-Pound Case That Wants to Change How You Use Your Phone
The Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 12, 2011.
Operations
Intel Posts Profit Even As It Struggles to Regain Market Share
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
October 14, 2025
Matter Neuroscience's Six-Pound Phone Case
Operations
The Six-Pound Case That Wants to Change How You Use Your Phone
Matter Neuroscience wants to make your phone a tool again.
October 24, 2025
Future Form Manufacturing's new 30,000 square foot warehouse in Sparks, Nevada
Operations
Data Center Manufacturer B&J Industries Rebrands, Triples U.S. Production Capacity
The company said the expansion would allow it to employ more advanced machinery and robotics.
October 24, 2025
Mitsubishi Sized
Operations
Adapter for Real-Time Machine Monitoring
The IMA C70 Adapter is a plug-and-play solution that enhances operational efficiency across complex manufacturing environments.
October 24, 2025
Trafag Sized
Operations
Accessory Suite for 879x Hybrid Gas Density Monitor
Innovative fill ports, thermal shields, connectors and specialty adapters.
October 24, 2025
Sandvik Coromant
Operations
CoroMill MS20 for Precision Shoulder Milling
Now available with grade GC1230 inserts for optimized performance in steel machining.
October 24, 2025
The Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 12, 2011.
Operations
Intel Posts Profit Even As It Struggles to Regain Market Share
Struggles continue even after the U.S. government took a 10% stake in the company.
October 24, 2025
Aclara’s pilot plant in Brazil.
Operations
Aclara Invests $277M to Build Rare Earth Facility in Louisiana
The new site will produce elements essential for EVs, wind turbines, drones and robotics.
October 24, 2025
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Operations
Musk's Rollercoaster Year: From Boycotts, Plunging Earnings to Potential Trillion-Dollar Payday
Tesla shareholders wonder if he will succeed with new plans even as past promises remain unfilled.
October 23, 2025
A worker installs scaffolding at a building under construction at the capital popular shopping district, in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.
Operations
China to Focus On Speeding Up Self-Reliance in Science, Tech
The statement signaled the government is confident it can counter external threats.
October 23, 2025
Advance Sized
Operations
Electric Straddle Lift
All-electric lift offers zero obstructions under the platform.
October 22, 2025
Nord2
Operations
NORD Expands myNORD Online Tools
NORD continues to enhance its digital tools, making it easier than ever to configure, select, and order gear drives, motors, and spare parts.
October 22, 2025
I Stock 458291485
Operations
3M Reports Higher Sales, Announces Sale of Grinding, Finishing Business
The company again raised its profit forecast for the full year.
October 22, 2025
Chevron Sized
Operations
Chevron’s Clarity Line of Ashless Hydraulic Oils
Clarity EliteSyn AW and Clarity AW are formulated to promote environmentally responsible practices in modern hydraulic systems.
October 22, 2025
Iron Bull
Operations
Pinless Hoppers Provide Years of Trouble-Free Service
Heavy duty hoppers feature a wraparound welded lip on back corners to enhance structural integrity.
October 22, 2025