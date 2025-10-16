Nidec Announces $50M Manufacturing Expansion in Tennessee

Nidec announced plans to invest $52.4 million to expand operations at its facility in Lexington, Tennessee. The company expects the project to create 200 jobs and support the increasing electricity demand in the U.S. and abroad.



Nidec Power, a division of Nidec Motor Corporation, designs and manufactures advanced alternators used in critical power generation applications such as data centers, hospitals, defense and more.

Upon completion of the project, the company expects to employ over 600 Tennesseans.

Established in 1973, Nidec has grown from four-person operations to a global company with facilities on five continents and a headquarters in Kyoto, Japan.

Japan is Tennessee’s top partner for foreign direct investment with more than 200 Japanese companies across the state that account for more than 57,000 jobs and $20 billion in capital investment.