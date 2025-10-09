Nidec Expanding Arkansas Site with $19M Investment

An executive said that the company has outgrown the facility.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 9, 2025
Nidec
Nidec Motor Corporation

Motor manufacturer Nidec Motor Corporation announced a $19 million, 61,000-square-foot expansion to its existing facility in Mena, Arkansas. The company expects the project to create 35 jobs over five years, including roles for machine operators.

Nidec began the expansion's construction work in the second quarter of this year and anticipates completion in the second quarter of 2027.

"This investment marks a milestone in our growth as a manufacturer of electric motors," Nidec executive Claudemir dos Santos said. "We’ve essentially outgrown our facility, and the new space we add will allow us to expand not only our manufacturing capabilities but also our testing labs and to improve the experience for customers who visit the location."

Nidec currently runs a 347,000-square-foot facility, where it employs approximately 400 workers.

The company has operated in Mena since 1966, producing the U.S. MOTORS brand stock and custom electric motors. The Mena facility specializes in the manufacture of large vertical and horizontal motors, particularly for motors used for movement of liquids, including for the oil and natural gas industries and water/wastewater.

