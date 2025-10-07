MMR Group to Expand Louisiana Footprint with $55.2 Million Facility

The plant aims to boost the production of electrical components used in high-growth sectors.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 7, 2025
Mmr
MMR Group

MMR Group announced plans to establish a $55.2 million assembly facility in Lafayette, Louisiana. The electrical contractor said the plant would boost the production of electrical components used in high-growth sectors such as data centers and semiconductors.

The company expects the site to create 196 direct new jobs in Lafayette over the next 10 years and retain approximately 3,000 positions across the state. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimated that the project will add 335 indirect new jobs.

MMR purchased an existing facility for the project and plans to complete renovations by the end of the year. The retrofitted facility will allow the company to produce modular systems on site.

Founded in 1991 in Baton Rouge, MMR Group began as a small electrical service company and now provides engineering, construction, maintenance and technical services for industrial and commercial clients worldwide.

To encourage MMR to expand its manufacturing and assembly business in Lafayette, the state of Louisiana offered an incentives package that includes a $500,000 performance-based grant for building renovations and the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company also plans to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs programs.

