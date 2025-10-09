Fifth-Generation Contractor Celebrates 125 Years in Business

The company began as a forge metal works shop and now provides services to thousands of customers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 9, 2025
Jbs
John Bouchard & Sons Co. (JBS)

John Bouchard & Sons Co. (JBS) will celebrate its 125th year of operations this year. The company began as a forge metal works shop and now provides services to thousands of commercial, institutional, industrial and municipal customers. 

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, JBS runs its foundry a few blocks from its main office and operates branch locations in Knoxville, Tennessee, Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana.

For over 12 decades, the business has equipped places like Churchill Downs, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Vanderbilt Hospital, Bridgestone Americas, Coca-Cola Bottling and Starbucks stores.

JBS serves modern industry through four fully integrated divisions:

  • Equipment Sales & Service: supplies, services, rents and rebuilds air compressors and dryers, as well as pumping, nitrogen generation and vacuum systems. JBS is an authorized distributor for Gardner Denver in Tennessee, Kentucky and southern Indiana.  

  • Foundry: provides municipal castings across the Mid-South, including manhole covers, trench grates, curb  inlets, valve boxes and other foundry products. JBS is also an exclusive distributor for Neenah and Deeter Foundries. 

  • Machine Services: provides field service and shop repair for all types of pumps, air compressors, stamping presses, blowers, gear boxes and other rotating equipment utilized in the municipal and industrial markets, as well as general and CNC machine work.  

  • Construction: offers over a century of experience in turnkey electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection and fabrication projects. Each of these trades also provide service and repair to industrial, municipal, institutional and commercial customers.  

The Tennessee Legislature honored the company with “A Resolution to recognize the 125th anniversary of John Bouchard & Sons Co.,” which Gov. Bill Lee recently signed. JBS is also a Woman Business Enterprise, certified by The Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprise (GO-DBE) for the state of Tennessee. 

