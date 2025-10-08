Ecopax Reveals 104,000-Square-Foot Expansion in Pennsylvania

Real estate developer J.G. Petrucci Company, Inc. announced that Ecopax, a manufacturer of sustainable food packaging solutions, plans to expand in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a 104,238-square-foot facility.

The project reflects the increased demand for Ecopax's sustainable packaging products, including takeout containers and hot and cold paper cups and bowls.

Ecopax expects the expansion to support its manufacturing operations at Lehigh Valley Industrial Park (LVIP) Lot 53, complementing an existing 315,643-square-foot facility. It will feature six new loading docks, 12 additional truck parking spaces and upgraded fire protection infrastructure, including two new fire hydrants and a water line expansion.

The development represents the second collaboration between Petrucci and Ecopax, following the company's 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Easton, Pennsylvania, in 2006.

Last month, global food and beverage company Kerry Group announced a new, multi-million-dollar manufacturing facility in the Lehigh Valley region. In June, Turkish candy producer Kervan USA broke ground on a $20 million facility for manufacturing and packaging in Bethlehem and Lower Nazareth townships that will also serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters.