Nefab Expanding Plastics Packaging Manufacturing with New Facility

PolyFlex, part of Nefab Group, announced an expansion to its plastics packaging manufacturing and processing operations with a new 137,000-square-foot facility in McMinniville, Tennessee.

The company designed the facility to boost thermoforming and extrusion capabilities, supporting increased production efficiency, in-house material processing and sustainability efforts.

The McMinnville facility will feature an expanded rotary line, new heavy and thin-gauge roll stock extrusion capabilities and cost savings of approximately 15% on sheet production.

Nefab also plans to consolidate its Morrison Thermoforming operation into the new McMinnville site, with full readiness expected by the end of the year. The company expects new extruders to be operational by December 2025.

The site will include a new grinder to support closed-loop recycling, allowing customers to return plastic trays at the end of their lifecycle through Nefab’s take-back program. These materials will be reprocessed and re-extruded into new plastic sheets.