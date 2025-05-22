TRUMPF Opens New Smart Factory

Global technology company TRUMPF officially opened a new $40 million smart factory that expands local production of machine tools and demonstrates advanced manufacturing capabilities in Farmington, Connecticut, the headquarters of its billion-dollar North American subsidiary, TRUMPF Inc.

The factory uses TRUMPF fabricating equipment to produce sheet metal parts for its U.S.-manufactured TRUMPF machinery. Manufacturers can visit the site to investigate applications of the automation, connectivity and data-driven production.

“The future demands smarter, more connected and more competitive manufacturing," TRUMPF Inc. President & CEO Lutz Labisch said. "Now is the time for manufacturers to elevate their production methods and further develop their workforce. That’s what TRUMPF is doing here in Connecticut and what we are assisting companies throughout North America to do as well by providing enabling manufacturing technology and services."

The smart factory adds 55,800 square feet of production space for TRUMPF to efficiently cut, bend and weld thousands of different parts for its machines, used by manufacturers to make metal components for cars, aircraft, agricultural machinery, data center cabinets, fitness equipment and a wide variety of other products.

“The Farmington Smart Factory provides a blueprint that enables manufacturers to reshore production and remain cost-competitive while adapting to changing needs, overcoming skilled labor shortages and meeting strict safety standards,” TRUMPF Inc. Executive Vice President Burke Doar said.

The Smart Factory is part of an ongoing “local-for-local” strategy for production in Connecticut, where the company has manufactured since 1974. TRUMPF produces all its sheet metal laser cutting machines and connected automation devices for the North American market in Farmington and recently added a new production line to make tube laser cutting machines.