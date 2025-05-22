TRUMPF Opens New Smart Factory

The $40 million facility uses TRUMPF fabricating equipment to produce sheet metal parts.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 22, 2025
Big Rgb Trumpf Inc Smart Factory Opens
TRUMPF

Global technology company TRUMPF officially opened a new $40 million smart factory that expands local production of machine tools and demonstrates advanced manufacturing capabilities in Farmington, Connecticut, the headquarters of its billion-dollar North American subsidiary, TRUMPF Inc.  

The factory uses TRUMPF fabricating equipment to produce sheet metal parts for its U.S.-manufactured TRUMPF machinery. Manufacturers can visit the site to investigate applications of the automation, connectivity and data-driven production.

“The future demands smarter, more connected and more competitive manufacturing," TRUMPF Inc. President & CEO Lutz Labisch said. "Now is the time for manufacturers to elevate their production methods and further develop their workforce. That’s what TRUMPF is doing here in Connecticut and what we are assisting companies throughout North America to do as well by providing enabling manufacturing technology and services."

The smart factory adds 55,800 square feet of production space for TRUMPF to efficiently cut, bend and weld thousands of different parts for its machines, used by manufacturers to make metal components for cars, aircraft, agricultural machinery, data center cabinets, fitness equipment and a wide variety of other products. 

“The Farmington Smart Factory provides a blueprint that enables manufacturers to reshore production and remain cost-competitive while adapting to changing needs, overcoming skilled labor shortages and meeting strict safety standards,” TRUMPF Inc. Executive Vice President Burke Doar said.

The Smart Factory is part of an ongoing “local-for-local” strategy for production in Connecticut, where the company has manufactured since 1974. TRUMPF produces all its sheet metal laser cutting machines and connected automation devices for the North American market in Farmington and recently added a new production line to make tube laser cutting machines.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Wha
WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Industrial Zone Projects
May 20, 2025
A Levi's banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Levi Strauss to Sell Dockers for Up to $391 Million
May 20, 2025
In the optical power beaming receiver designed for PRAD, the laser enters the center aperture, strikes a parabolic mirror, and reflects onto dozens of photovoltaic cells arranged around the inside of the device which convert the energy back to usable power.
DARPA Program Sets Distance Record for Power Beaming
May 20, 2025
Related Stories
Wha
Operations
WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Industrial Zone Projects
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Operations
Company Decides Not to Rebuild Chlorine Plant with History of Fires, Explosions, Toxic Clouds
Cleveland-Cliffs office, West Chester, Ohio, Dec. 2021.
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs to Idle 3 Steel Plants in Pennsylvania, Illinois
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
A Levi's banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Operations
Levi Strauss to Sell Dockers for Up to $391 Million
The brand birthed "Casual Fridays."
May 20, 2025
In the optical power beaming receiver designed for PRAD, the laser enters the center aperture, strikes a parabolic mirror, and reflects onto dozens of photovoltaic cells arranged around the inside of the device which convert the energy back to usable power.
Operations
DARPA Program Sets Distance Record for Power Beaming
More than 800 W of power was delivered during a 30-second transmission from a laser 5.3 miles away.
May 20, 2025
Mechanical Engineering Masters Student, Putu Brahmanda Sudarsana, holds a 3D printed sphere with holes at the Marine Hydrodynamics laboratory on University of Michigan's Central Campus in Ann Arbor, MI on December 17, 2024.
Operations
Agile Underwater Vehicles Inspired by Golf Balls
WATCH: The spherical prototype can change its surface from smooth to dimpled cuts.
May 20, 2025
The Boston LEGO Hub ribbon cutting ceremony.
Operations
LEGO Group Officially Opens New Boston Hub
The new headquarters looks to add more than 800 jobs.
May 20, 2025
A worker lifts a steel sheet after cutting it in a specific design at a factory in a suburb of Bengaluru, India, Feb. 27, 2025.
Operations
India's Steel Expansion Threatens Climate Goals, Global Efforts to Clean Up Industry
"So goes India, so goes the world.”
May 20, 2025
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Operations
Company Decides Not to Rebuild Chlorine Plant with History of Fires, Explosions, Toxic Clouds
The most recent catastrophe took place last September.
May 19, 2025
The end of a cannon barrel.
Operations
Rheinmetall Confirms Site for UK Large Caliber Barrel Factory
The new plant will created some 400 new jobs.
May 19, 2025
Eag
Operations
Oklahoma Inks Deal with UAE Company to Build $4B Aluminum Smelter
It will be the first new aluminum smelting facility to be built in the U.S. in 45 years.
May 16, 2025
A mockup of the unmanned Airbus MQ-72C Logistics Connector.
Operations
L3Harris, Airbus U.S. Partner on Unmanned Helicopter
Airbus will lean on L3Harris' digital backbone.
May 16, 2025
Royal Canin plant, Lewisburg, Ohio.
Operations
Mars Opens $450M Ohio Pet Food Plant
The facility will be the largest Royal Canin dry pet food plant worldwide.
May 16, 2025
Ap25128651411178
Operations
CEO of Novo Nordisk, Maker of Weight Loss Drug Wegovy, to Step Down
He cited "recent market challenges" and a steep decline in the company's share price.
May 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 15 At 9 22 49 Am
Operations
Siemens Moving Varian Production from Mexico to California
The new Palo Alto facility is expected to add approximately 50 manufacturing jobs.
May 15, 2025
A Boeing 747 with the color scheme of planes used by the Qatari royal family is seen Friday, May 2, 2025 at San Antonio International Airport in San Antonio, Texas. President Donald Trump said this week that he wants to accept the $400 million plane, and that it would later be donated to a presidential library.
Operations
Boeing Is Having a Pretty Good Week
The company is trying to emerge from one of company's most difficult eras.
May 15, 2025
A Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo., June 18, 2023.
Operations
The Chair of Tesla Sold Stock Worth $230 Million While Profits at Elon Musk's Carmaker Plunged
And they weren't the only Tesla insider who has been selling their stake.
May 15, 2025