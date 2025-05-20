WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Industrial Zone Projects

Thailand-based industrial property developer WHA Corporation Public Company Limited (WHA Group) announced that it received documents for an expansion in Vietnam, featuring two new industrial zone projects located in the Thanh Hoa and Hung Yen provinces.

The announcement event included Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as well as executives from WHA.

Investment registration certificate for WHA Smart Technology Industrial Zone 2

The project marks WHA's second industrial zone in Thanh Hoa and would span a total development area of 300 hectares once completed. The recently approved Phase 1 covers 175 hectares, with construction set to begin by the end of 2025. The project's location provides access to the North-South Motorway.

WHA chose the Thanh Hoa province for its qualified labor force and infrastructure, ideal conditions for the electronics, electrical appliances, automotive and logistics industries.

Do Minh Tuan, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa province, presented the investment registration certificate (IRC) to WHA Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.

Memorandum of Understanding between Hung Yen and WHA

WHA said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) would establish a partnership with Vietnam's Hung Yen province to further study an industrial zone project of 250 hectares and prepare the application for the necessary investment license. The site would be near Ha Noi and Hai Phong deep sea port clusters and an existing industrial base.

Jarukornsakul and Tran Quoc Van, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hung Yen, signed the MOU.

These two projects would increase WHA's total industrial zone coverage to 4,590 hectares, including areas with IRCs, MOUs and investment agreements.

WHA serves over 1,000 clients worldwide.