WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Industrial Zone Projects

The new developments would increase WHA's total industrial zone coverage to 4,590 hectares.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 20, 2025
Wha
WHA Corporation Public Company Limited (WHA Group)

Thailand-based industrial property developer WHA Corporation Public Company Limited (WHA Group) announced that it received documents for an expansion in Vietnam, featuring two new industrial zone projects located in the Thanh Hoa and Hung Yen provinces.

The announcement event included Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as well as executives from WHA.

Investment registration certificate for WHA Smart Technology Industrial Zone 2

The project marks WHA's second industrial zone in Thanh Hoa and would span a total development area of 300 hectares once completed. The recently approved Phase 1 covers 175 hectares, with construction set to begin by the end of 2025. The project's location provides access to the North-South Motorway.

WHA chose the Thanh Hoa province for its qualified labor force and infrastructure, ideal conditions for the electronics, electrical appliances, automotive and logistics industries.

Do Minh Tuan, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa province, presented the investment registration certificate (IRC) to WHA Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.

Memorandum of Understanding between Hung Yen and WHA

WHA said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) would establish a partnership with Vietnam's Hung Yen province to further study an industrial zone project of 250 hectares and prepare the application for the necessary investment license. The site would be near Ha Noi and Hai Phong deep sea port clusters and an existing industrial base.

Jarukornsakul and Tran Quoc Van, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hung Yen, signed the MOU. 

These two projects would increase WHA's total industrial zone coverage to 4,590 hectares, including areas with IRCs, MOUs and investment agreements.

WHA serves over 1,000 clients worldwide.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
A Levi's banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Levi Strauss to Sell Dockers for Up to $391 Million
May 20, 2025
In the optical power beaming receiver designed for PRAD, the laser enters the center aperture, strikes a parabolic mirror, and reflects onto dozens of photovoltaic cells arranged around the inside of the device which convert the energy back to usable power.
DARPA Program Sets Distance Record for Power Beaming
May 20, 2025
Mechanical Engineering Masters Student, Putu Brahmanda Sudarsana, holds a 3D printed sphere with holes at the Marine Hydrodynamics laboratory on University of Michigan's Central Campus in Ann Arbor, MI on December 17, 2025.
Agile Underwater Vehicles Inspired by Golf Balls
May 20, 2025
        An unexpected error occurred: Timed out after 10000ms
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
In the optical power beaming receiver designed for PRAD, the laser enters the center aperture, strikes a parabolic mirror, and reflects onto dozens of photovoltaic cells arranged around the inside of the device which convert the energy back to usable power.
Operations
DARPA Program Sets Distance Record for Power Beaming
More than 800 W of power was delivered during a 30-second transmission from a laser 5.3 miles away.
May 20, 2025
Mechanical Engineering Masters Student, Putu Brahmanda Sudarsana, holds a 3D printed sphere with holes at the Marine Hydrodynamics laboratory on University of Michigan's Central Campus in Ann Arbor, MI on December 17, 2025.
Operations
Agile Underwater Vehicles Inspired by Golf Balls
WATCH: The spherical prototype can change its surface from smooth to dimpled cuts.
May 20, 2025
The Boston LEGO Hub ribbon cutting ceremony.
Operations
LEGO Group Officially Opens New Boston Hub
The new headquarters looks to add more than 800 jobs.
May 20, 2025
A worker lifts a steel sheet after cutting it in a specific design at a factory in a suburb of Bengaluru, India, Feb. 27, 2025.
Operations
India's Steel Expansion Threatens Climate Goals, Global Efforts to Clean Up Industry
"So goes India, so goes the world.”
May 20, 2025
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Operations
Company Decides Not to Rebuild Chlorine Plant with History of Fires, Explosions, Toxic Clouds
The most recent catastrophe took place last September.
May 19, 2025
The end of a cannon barrel.
Operations
Rheinmetall Confirms Site for UK Large Caliber Barrel Factory
The new plant will created some 400 new jobs.
May 19, 2025
Eag
Operations
Oklahoma Inks Deal with UAE Company to Build $4B Aluminum Smelter
It will be the first new aluminum smelting facility to be built in the U.S. in 45 years.
May 16, 2025
A mockup of the unmanned Airbus MQ-72C Logistics Connector.
Operations
L3Harris, Airbus U.S. Partner on Unmanned Helicopter
Airbus will lean on L3Harris' digital backbone.
May 16, 2025
Royal Canin plant, Lewisburg, Ohio.
Operations
Mars Opens $450M Ohio Pet Food Plant
The facility will be the largest Royal Canin dry pet food plant worldwide.
May 16, 2025
Ap25128651411178
Operations
CEO of Novo Nordisk, Maker of Weight Loss Drug Wegovy, to Step Down
He cited "recent market challenges" and a steep decline in the company's share price.
May 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 15 At 9 22 49 Am
Operations
Siemens Moving Varian Production from Mexico to California
The new Palo Alto facility is expected to add approximately 50 manufacturing jobs.
May 15, 2025
A Boeing 747 with the color scheme of planes used by the Qatari royal family is seen Friday, May 2, 2025 at San Antonio International Airport in San Antonio, Texas. President Donald Trump said this week that he wants to accept the $400 million plane, and that it would later be donated to a presidential library.
Operations
Boeing Is Having a Pretty Good Week
The company is trying to emerge from one of company's most difficult eras.
May 15, 2025
A Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo., June 18, 2023.
Operations
The Chair of Tesla Sold Stock Worth $230 Million While Profits at Elon Musk's Carmaker Plunged
And they weren't the only Tesla insider who has been selling their stake.
May 15, 2025
I Stock 1323873733 6740aacddb365
Operations
Baxter Says IV Solution Product Inventory Has Been Restored
The company's primary IV product plant was severely damaged by Hurricane Helene.
May 14, 2025