Humanoid Robots Run Chinese Half-Marathon Alongside Flesh-and-Blood Competitors

That's one of thousands of steps for robot-kind.

Associated Press
Apr 21, 2025
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

BEIJING (AP) — In one small step for robot-kind — thousands of them, really — humanoid robots ran alongside actual humans in a half-marathon in the Chinese capital on Saturday.

The bipedal robots of various makes and sizes navigated the 21.1-kilometer (13.1-mile) course supported by teams of human navigators, operators, and engineers, in what event organizers say was a first. As a precaution, a divider separated the parallel courses used by the robots and people.

While flesh-and-blood participants followed conventional rules, the 20 teams fielding machines in the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon competed under tailored guidelines, which included battery swap pit stops.

The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra, from the Tien Kung Team, claimed victory among the nonhumans, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

Awards were also given out for best endurance, best gait design and most innovative form.

Security Breach Podcast
Security Breach Podcast
April 1, 2025
The IC Ironcore DDL.
Kollmorgen IC Ironcore Direct Drive Linear Motor
April 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 9 33 09 Am
FDA Clears Neuralink Competitor's Human Brain Implant
April 21, 2025
The Sky Project Ultra robot also known as Tien Kung Ultra crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Humanoid Robots Run Chinese Half-Marathon Alongside Flesh-and-Blood Competitors
April 21, 2025
