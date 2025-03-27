British Steel Eyes Closure After Government Rescue Package Falls Through

The company is suffering daily losses of around $900,000.

Mar 27, 2025
A flag with a British Steel logo at the entrance to the steelworks plant in Scunthorpe, England, June 1, 2016.
Anna Gowthorpe/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — British Steel said Thursday that it is planning to close its two blast furnaces and steelmaking operations in the northern England town of Scunthorpe, after its Chinese owner Jingye failed to agree on a rescue package with the U.K. government.

Unions called on the government to help secure the future of the company, which Jingye said is suffering daily losses of around 700,000 pounds ($900,000) despite the Chinese firm investing more than 1.2 billion to maintain operations since its takeover of British Steel in 2020.

The company, Britain's second-biggest steelmaker, blamed "highly challenging market conditions, the imposition of tariffs and higher environmental costs relating to the production of high-carbon steel."

British Steel said it is consulting with unions over the the decision to close the blast furnaces and steelmaking operations and reduce rolling mill capacity, potentially as early as June. Between 2,000 to 2,700 jobs are potentially at risk.

The company had sought support from the government for a major capital investment in two new electric arc furnaces, which would emit far less carbon into the atmosphere, but no agreement was reached after months of negotiations.

Unions published a report last month setting out how to decarbonize steelmaking at British Steel, which would involve the continued operation of Scunthorpe's two existing blast furnaces while two new electric ones constructed on site. The plan would require an additional 200 million pounds of government support to mitigate carbon costs in the interim period.

"This is a dark day for our steel industry and for our country," said Roy Rickhuss, the general secretary of the Community union. "The closures at Scunthorpe would represent a hammer blow to communities which were built on steel, and where the industry still supports thousands of jobs directly and thousands more through extensive supply chains."

Rickhuss urged Jingye and the government to get back to the negotiating table and said the Chinese company "have not ruled out" retaining the blast furnaces during a transition if they can win government backing.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the government will "continue working tirelessly" to reach an agreement with Jingye.

"We've been clear there's a bright future for steelmaking in the U.K," he said.

At its height in the postwar period, British steelmaking was a global leader, employing more than 300,000 people, before cheaper offerings from China and other countries hit production. It now employs about 40,000 directly, with the industry accounting for just 0.1% of the British economy.

