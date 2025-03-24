James Hardie Offers Outdoor Products Maker AZEK $8.75 Billion

It's the second major acquisition in the building supplies sector in less than a week.

Michelle Chapman
Mar 24, 2025
Australian building supplies company James Hardie site in western Sydney, Australia, Sept. 21, 2004.
Australian building supplies company James Hardie site in western Sydney, Australia, Sept. 21, 2004.
AP Photo/Mark Baker, File

Australian building products company James Hardie Industries is buying the U.S. outdoor products maker AZEK in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $8.75 billion, including $386 million in debt.

It's the second major acquisition in the building supplies sector in less than a week, with QXO Inc. announcing on Thursday that it was buying Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. in a deal worth about $11 billion, including debt.

The U.S. housing market has been in a slump since 2022, when mortgage rates began to climb from pandemic-era lows. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell last year to the lowest level in nearly 30 years.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. rose slightly for the second week in a row to 6.67%,mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh said in a client note that the uncertainty in the housing market makes Beacon's acquisition a positive for its shareholders. Beacon is based in Herndon, Virginia.

Under the James Hardie deal, shareholders of The AZEK Company Inc. will receive $26.45 in cash and 1.034 ordinary shares of James Hardie for each share of AZEK stock that they own. AZEK is based in Chicago.

James Hardie shareholders will own about 74% of the combined company, with AZEK stockholders owning 26%.

The combined company will sell siding, exterior trim, decking, railing and pergolas, among other building goods.

"The consumer journeys for siding and decking often overlap and both companies have excelled at demand creation for the homeowner and innovative products and solutions for the contractor," James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter said in a statement.

James Hardie's ordinary shares will list on the New York Stock Exchange once the deal closes.

The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is currently targeted to close in the second half of the year. The deal still needs AZEK shareholder approval.

AZEK's stock soared more than 23% before the opening bell Monday.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 26, 2025
Australian building supplies company James Hardie site in western Sydney, Australia, Sept. 21, 2004.
James Hardie to Buy Outdoor Products Maker in $8.75B Deal
March 24, 2025
Handshake
United Performance Metals Announces Acquisition of Fabrisonic
March 21, 2025
Abdul Sattar, 70, operates a power loom at a workshop in Bhiwandi, India, Feb. 25, 2025.
Decades-Old Weaving Businesses Struggle to Survive
March 21, 2025
Related Stories
Handshake
Operations
United Performance Metals Announces Acquisition of Fabrisonic
Abdul Sattar, 70, operates a power loom at a workshop in Bhiwandi, India, Feb. 25, 2025.
Operations
Decades-Old Weaving Businesses Struggle to Survive
A person walks by the Johnson & Johnson headquarters is in New Brunswick, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Operations
Johnson & Johnson Plans $55 Billion in U.S. Investments
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 26, 2025
Handshake
Operations
United Performance Metals Announces Acquisition of Fabrisonic
Fabrisonic developed patented processes to create unique metal materials for various industries.
March 21, 2025
Abdul Sattar, 70, operates a power loom at a workshop in Bhiwandi, India, Feb. 25, 2025.
Operations
Decades-Old Weaving Businesses Struggle to Survive
Early 19th-century innovations are being replaced by newer automatic technology.
March 21, 2025
A person walks by the Johnson & Johnson headquarters is in New Brunswick, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Operations
Johnson & Johnson Plans $55 Billion in U.S. Investments
Including four new manufacturing plants.
March 21, 2025
Shoujun Wang does research on high energy density laser-created plasma physics at Colorado State University’s Laboratory for Advanced Lasers and Extreme Photonics.
Operations
Researchers Capture First Laser-driven, High-resolution CT Scans of Dense Objects
The feat marks a new milestone in 3D X-ray imaging technology.
March 21, 2025
A Boeing 737 Max.
Aerospace
The Family Of An Airplane Safety Whistleblower is Suing Boeing Over His Death
Prior to their death, the whistleblower was a longtime Boeing employee.
March 21, 2025
Ep322
Operations
Tesla Cybertrucks Recalled After Shedding Pieces on the Road
A piece of roof is falling off.
March 20, 2025
Midwest Press & Automation in Michigan.
Operations
3 Manufacturers Expand Operations in Michigan
The moves will bring millions in investment and create more than 200 new jobs.
March 20, 2025
Savor Animal And Plant Free Butter Made From Carbon
Operations
Startup Launches Butter Made Without Agriculture
The company says the product uses sustainable fats directly from carbon.
March 20, 2025
French wine grower David Levasseur opens a bottle of champagne in his wine making facility in Cuchery, eastern France, Monday, March 17, 2025.
Operations
Trump's 200% Tariff Threat Would Be 'a Real Disaster' for Europe's Wine Industry
Crippling costs would hit smaller wineries especially hard.
March 20, 2025
In-house arms production.
Operations
Henry Repeating Arms Commits 100% of Operations to Wisconsin
Operations will be housed in Henry's three Wisconsin facilities, with a fourth on the way.
March 20, 2025
The Schlüsselbauer Exact 2500.
Operations
Northwest Pipe Adds Salt Lake City Plant
The facility will help the company meet growing demand.
March 20, 2025
Craig Ledbetter of Vino Farms looks at locally made wines at the Lodi Wine Visitor Center, Lodi, Calif., March 18, 2025.
Operations
California's Wine Industry Leery of Tariffs, but Some Growers Hope They Help
Some winegrape growers in the Golden State are looking for a silver lining.
March 19, 2025
A Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop, Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025.
Operations
Ben & Jerry's Alleges Unilever Removed its CEO Over Social Activism
The ice cream brand claims that the move violated its merger agreement with Unilever.
March 19, 2025
This photo shows the logo of TSMC during the Taiwan Innotech Expo at the World Trade Center in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2022.
Operations
Taiwan's President Hails Arizona Chips Project
He called it the "best model."
March 19, 2025