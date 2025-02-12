Eaton Investing $340 Million to Increase Production of Three-Phase Transformers

The company expects to create 700 jobs and begin production in 2027.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 12, 2025
Coilwinding At Badger Drive[85][53]
Eaton

Power management company Eaton announced a $340 million investment to increase U.S. production of its three-phase transformers. The project will convert an existing facility in Jonesville, South Carolina into a manufacturing site, where the company expects to create 700 jobs and begin production in 2027.

“Electrical power demand is increasing dramatically, and our solutions are at the heart of energy systems everywhere, from the utility grid to industrials, data centers, buildings and more,” Eaton executive Mike Yelton said. “We’re grateful for the strong collaboration and support in South Carolina, where we have a long history of manufacturing and innovation."  

Eaton will continue to manufacture three-phase transformers in Waukesha, Wisconsin and produce single-phase, pole-mount and pad-mount transformers in Nacogdoches, Texas.    

Since 2023, Eaton has invested more than $1 billion in its North American manufacturing for electrical solutions.

