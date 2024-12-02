Intel CEO Gelsinger Retires

The company is facing a reduction in its in federal funding for computer chip plants.

Michelle Chapman
Dec 2, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks while holding a new chip, called Gaudi 3, during an event called AI Everywhere in New York, on Dec. 14, 2023.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks while holding a new chip, called Gaudi 3, during an event called AI Everywhere in New York, on Dec. 14, 2023.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Intel CEO CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired, with David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus named as interim Co-CEOs.

Gelsinger, whose career has spanned more than 40 years, also stepped down from the company's board. He started at Intel in 1979 at Intel and was its first chief technology officer. He returned to Intel as chief executive in 2021.

Intel said Monday that it will conduct a search for a new CEO.

Zinsner is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Intel. Holthaus was appointed to the newly created position of CEO of Intel Products, which includes the client computing group, data center and AI group and etwork and Edge Group.

Frank Yeary, independent chair of Intel's board, will become interim executive chair.

"Pat spent his formative years at Intel, then returned at a critical time for the company in 2021," Yeary said in a statement. "As a leader, Pat helped launch and revitalize process manufacturing by investing in state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing, while working tirelessly to drive innovation throughout the company."

Last week it was revealed that the Biden administration plans on reducing part of Intel's $8.5 billion in federal funding for computer chip plants around the country, according to three people familiar with the grant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The reduction is largely a byproduct of the $3 billion that Intel is also receiving to provide computer chips to the military. President Joe Biden announced the agreement to provide Intel with up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans in March.

The changes to Intel's funding are not related to the company's financial record or milestones, the people familiar with the grant told The Associated Press. In August, the chipmaker announced that it would cut 15% of its workforce — about 15,000 jobs — in an attempt to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.

Unlike some of its rivals, Intel manufactures chips in addition to designing them.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California, company, jumped more than 4% in premarket trading.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
L3Harris Technologies Facility in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.
U.S. Navy Awards L3Harris Nearly $1 Billion Communication Technology Contract
November 26, 2024
Image002
CK Supply Breaks Ground on $10M Missouri Expansion
November 26, 2024
Tgiving
Creating the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal
November 22, 2024
Related Stories
Continuumpowders
Operations
Continuum Powders Announces Grand Opening of New Houston Facility
Vernova
Operations
GE Vernova Acquires Gas Turbine Combustion Parts Business from Woodward, Inc.
Irving Tissue Macon Rendering
Operations
Canada's Irving Tissue Plans $600M Factory Expansion in Georgia
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
Sponsor Content
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
More in Operations
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
Sponsored
How to Track Actual Costs and Ensure Profitability?
Tracking actual costs is vital in industries where production costs fluctuate. Here is how to implement actual costing.
December 2, 2024
Image002
Operations
CK Supply Breaks Ground on $10M Missouri Expansion
The company said that the new facility would become a hub for the Kansas City region.
November 26, 2024
Tgiving
Operations
Creating the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal
Lessons in production planning, scheduling and the connected worker.
November 22, 2024
Stellar Snacks Ribbon Cut2 (1)
Operations
Pretzel Maker Stellar Snacks Opens Kentucky Plant
The new facility is expected to create 350 full-time jobs.
November 26, 2024
The BAE/UK Herne vessel.
Operations
British Engineers Demonstrate UK’s First Autonomous Submarine for Military Use
The sub will be able to patrol far longer than a crewed vessel.
November 26, 2024
Intel Ohio One construction site in Licking County, Ohio.
Operations
Intel, Biden Administration Finalize $7.86 Billion Funding Award Under U.S. CHIPS Act
The award adds to Intel’s $100 billion investment plans.
November 26, 2024
I Stock 879133968
Operations
Metalformers’ Outlook Slightly Improves; Shipping Levels Trend Upward
Hiring and staffing trends, however, were down slightly compared to the previous month.
November 26, 2024
Continuumpowders
Operations
Continuum Powders Announces Grand Opening of New Houston Facility
The company expects the entire building to operate as a green manufacturing center.
November 26, 2024
Anheuser-Busch's Houston brewery.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Invests $14M in its Houston Brewery
The project would, in part, overhaul can lines to curb water usage.
November 26, 2024
This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a variety of Campbell's soups in a grocery cart at a store in Phoenix.
Operations
'Heritage Brand' Reboots Raise Questions Over Ties Between Products and Personal Identity
Are we the sum total of our consumer decisions?
November 25, 2024
A 3D printer creates helmet inserts at Michigan State University's Biomechanical Design Research Laboratory, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich.
Operations
Michigan State Designs Helmet Inserts to Help Drown Out Crowd Noise for QBs
Inserts are made from polylactic acid, a bio-based plastic, using a 3D printer.
November 25, 2024
Bw
Operations
BW Converting Launches e-Learning Platform for Enhanced Customer Training
The platform offers flexible, on-demand training options that supplement on-site instruction.
November 25, 2024
Governor Sarah Sanders joined by Senator John Boozman; Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc.; Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, JPEO Armaments and Ammunition; Ron Goslin, Chief Operating Officer; Robby Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer; Katelyn Wilson, VP Strategic Capture Operations; Sean McGee, Vice President, Ammunition Operations; Jason Imhoff, Chief Technology Officer, Ammunition, and Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
Operations
Sig Sauer Opens Arkansas Ammunition Center
More than 675 jobs will be brought to Jacksonville, Arkansas.
November 25, 2024
Vernova
Operations
GE Vernova Acquires Gas Turbine Combustion Parts Business from Woodward, Inc.
The company looks to grow its domestic supply chain.
November 25, 2024
Irving Tissue Macon Rendering
Operations
Canada's Irving Tissue Plans $600M Factory Expansion in Georgia
The company expects to hire 100 more workers.
November 22, 2024