Continuum Powders Announces Grand Opening of New Houston Facility

Continuum Powders, a provider of sustainable metal powders for advanced manufacturing, announced the grand opening of its new global headquarters and environmentally friendly manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.

The company expects the entire building to operate as a green manufacturing center with integrated net-zero carbon energy partners and low-emission gas systems. Continuum Powders also designed the site to maximize energy efficiency through renewable energy usage and advanced recycling initiatives as it pursues green certification goals.

With increased production capacity and multiple U.S. locations, Continuum expects faster deliveries and reduced shipping costs.

The facility features Continuum's proprietary Greyhound M2P (melt-to-powder) plasma atomization process, which provides operational flexibility to meet customer needs with exceptional precision and quality. The Greyhound M2P platform is a solution that streamlines the repurposing of alloyed metal waste-stream products into high-quality metal powder in a single step.

By enabling a cradle-to-cradle process, this platform reduces the need for transportation, product handling, primary melting and extensive long bar processing operations, while also minimizing the environmental impact by reducing the mining of elemental metal resources.

According to the Continuum Powders, by delivering sustainable, reclaimed alloy powders through a streamlined, single-step process, the company addresses the growing demand for low-carbon manufacturing solutions without sacrificing quality or cost-effectiveness.

The new location will host a special event on December 5, offering guests an opportunity to witness its advancements in low-carbon production methods.