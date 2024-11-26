Continuum Powders Announces Grand Opening of New Houston Facility

The company expects the entire building to operate as a green manufacturing center.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 26, 2024
Continuumpowders
Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders, a provider of sustainable metal powders for advanced manufacturing, announced the grand opening of its new global headquarters and environmentally friendly manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.

The company expects the entire building to operate as a green manufacturing center with integrated net-zero carbon energy partners and low-emission gas systems. Continuum Powders also designed the site to maximize energy efficiency through renewable energy usage and advanced recycling initiatives as it pursues green certification goals.

With increased production capacity and multiple U.S. locations, Continuum expects faster deliveries and reduced shipping costs.

The facility features Continuum's proprietary Greyhound M2P (melt-to-powder) plasma atomization process, which provides operational flexibility to meet customer needs with exceptional precision and quality. The Greyhound M2P platform is a solution that streamlines the repurposing of alloyed metal waste-stream products into high-quality metal powder in a single step.

By enabling a cradle-to-cradle process, this platform reduces the need for transportation, product handling, primary melting and extensive long bar processing operations, while also minimizing the environmental impact by reducing the mining of elemental metal resources.

According to the Continuum Powders, by delivering sustainable, reclaimed alloy powders through a streamlined, single-step process, the company addresses the growing demand for low-carbon manufacturing solutions without sacrificing quality or cost-effectiveness.

The new location will host a special event on December 5, offering guests an opportunity to witness its advancements in low-carbon production methods.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
Tgiving
Creating the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal
November 22, 2024
Intel Ohio One construction site in Licking County, Ohio.
Intel, Biden Administration Finalize $7.86 Billion Funding Award Under U.S. CHIPS Act
November 26, 2024
Continuumpowders
Continuum Powders Announces Grand Opening of New Houston Facility
November 26, 2024
Related Stories
Vernova
Operations
GE Vernova Acquires Gas Turbine Combustion Parts Business from Woodward, Inc.
Irving Tissue Macon Rendering
Operations
Canada's Irving Tissue Plans $600M Factory Expansion in Georgia
Chips
Operations
CHIPS for America Announces Up to $300M in Funding to Boost Semiconductor Packaging
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 19, 2024
Tgiving
Operations
Creating the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal
Lessons in production planning, scheduling and the connected worker.
November 22, 2024
Intel Ohio One construction site in Licking County, Ohio.
Operations
Intel, Biden Administration Finalize $7.86 Billion Funding Award Under U.S. CHIPS Act
The award adds to Intel’s $100 billion investment plans.
November 26, 2024
Anheuser-Busch's Houston brewery.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Invests $14M in its Houston Brewery
The project would, in part, overhaul can lines to curb water usage.
November 26, 2024
This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a variety of Campbell's soups in a grocery cart at a store in Phoenix.
Operations
'Heritage Brand' Reboots Raise Questions Over Ties Between Products and Personal Identity
Are we the sum total of our consumer decisions?
November 25, 2024
A 3D printer creates helmet inserts at Michigan State University's Biomechanical Design Research Laboratory, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich.
Operations
Michigan State Designs Helmet Inserts to Help Drown Out Crowd Noise for QBs
Inserts are made from polylactic acid, a bio-based plastic, using a 3D printer.
November 25, 2024
Bw
Operations
BW Converting Launches e-Learning Platform for Enhanced Customer Training
The platform offers flexible, on-demand training options that supplement on-site instruction.
November 25, 2024
Governor Sarah Sanders joined by Senator John Boozman; Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc.; Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, JPEO Armaments and Ammunition; Ron Goslin, Chief Operating Officer; Robby Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer; Katelyn Wilson, VP Strategic Capture Operations; Sean McGee, Vice President, Ammunition Operations; Jason Imhoff, Chief Technology Officer, Ammunition, and Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
Operations
Sig Sauer Opens Arkansas Ammunition Center
More than 675 jobs will be brought to Jacksonville, Arkansas.
November 25, 2024
Vernova
Operations
GE Vernova Acquires Gas Turbine Combustion Parts Business from Woodward, Inc.
The company looks to grow its domestic supply chain.
November 25, 2024
Irving Tissue Macon Rendering
Operations
Canada's Irving Tissue Plans $600M Factory Expansion in Georgia
The company expects to hire 100 more workers.
November 22, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
Projections in a Time of Uncertainty
Manufacturers can leverage skills they honed during the pandemic as they approach variability in '25.
November 22, 2024
Machining
Operations
Sandvik Coromant’s Stephanie Chrystal Wins ANCA Female Machinist Award for Pioneering Excellence in Tool Grinding
The award celebrates female machinists’ achievements in the tool and cutter grinding industry.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 1642539196
Operations
Honeywell to Sell PPE Business to PIP in $1.3B Deal
The segment includes 37 manufacturing and distribution sites and some 5,000 employees.
November 22, 2024
Chips
Operations
CHIPS for America Announces Up to $300M in Funding to Boost Semiconductor Packaging
Aiming to strengthen U.S. leadership in substrate technology for critical industries like AI.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 1323873733
Operations
Baxter's Flooded Factory Is Back to Putting Out IV Fluid Products
It's ahead of the company's previous expectations.
November 22, 2024