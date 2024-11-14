Nefab Expands in Arizona With New Tucson Facility

Nefab, a global provider of industrial packaging, logistics and digital services, announced the opening a new facility in Tucson, Arizona. The new site represents a multi-million-dollar investment and spans over 140,000 square feet.

Nefab emphasized that the new facility features an eco-conscious design, fully electric forklifts and optimized lighting systems. The facility is equipped to deliver eco-friendly wood and fiber-based packaging for various sectors, including semiconductors, automotive, aviation, mining and construction.

The company expects the expansion to create 100 jobs.

FLSmidth, a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries, is set to become the facility's largest customer. The plant will serve as a one-stop shop for the company’s warehousing and packaging services as well as fully customized dangerous-goods-certified packaging solutions.

The facility also aligns with Nefab's plans to save 10 million tons of CO2-eq emissions in customer supply chains by 2030.

