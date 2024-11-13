Powerex to Invest $14M for Semiconductor Operations Expansion in Pittsburgh

The company expects the project to create and retain 240 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 13, 2024
Chip
iStock.com/Ivan-balvan

Semiconductor solutions supplier Powerex Inc. plans to invest a minimum of $14 million to modernize and upgrade key assembly and testing capabilities at its facility in Youngwood, Pennsylvania. The company expects the development to create at least 25 new jobs and retain an additional 215 jobs.

One of the last vertically-integrated power semiconductor facilities in the U.S., Powerex will expand a module assembly facility, double its module assembly capacity and grow its module reliability center as part of this project. Powerex supplies discrete devices, modules and high-power semiconductor solutions for many markets, including military power electronics applications, aircraft, alternate energy, electric vehicles, medical power supplies and more.

To support Powerex's project, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a funding offer from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a grant of up to $1 million for eligible project costs. The company will also receiving up to $3 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS and Science Act.

 “With this funding, we’ll strengthen our production capabilities and create new jobs, offering growth and advancement opportunities for our employees," Powerex CEO Joseph Wolf said. "This investment empowers us to meet increasing demand with Pennsylvania-made products, building a stronger future for our team and community.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced over $3 billion in private sector investments.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
To maximize revenue and reduce costs, industrial gas distributors should consider outsourcing cylinder acquisition and recertification to third-party suppliers.
Industrial Gas Distribution: Outsourcing Cylinder Acquisition and Recertification
November 13, 2024
I Stock 506008558
More Manufacturing Companies Are Selling Back to Employees, Here's Why
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1805460468
5 Reasons Manufacturing CEOs Are Outsourcing Their Entire Accounting Department
November 13, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 506008558
Operations
More Manufacturing Companies Are Selling Back to Employees, Here's Why
I Stock 1805460468
Operations
5 Reasons Manufacturing CEOs Are Outsourcing Their Entire Accounting Department
Capitol
Operations
NAM Launches Seven-Figure Ad Campaign Urging PBM Reforms in Lame Duck
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
I Stock 506008558
Operations
More Manufacturing Companies Are Selling Back to Employees, Here's Why
It may be a compelling and beneficial option for your company.
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1805460468
Operations
5 Reasons Manufacturing CEOs Are Outsourcing Their Entire Accounting Department
Along with obvious benefits like cost reductions, there are some lesser-known boons to outsourcing your company’s accounting functions.
November 13, 2024
Is Your Manufacturing Risk Assessment Thorough Enough
Safety
Is Your Manufacturing Risk Assessment Thorough Enough?
A look at manufacturing risk assessment best practices.
November 13, 2024
Infantry Squad Vehicle with integrated wireless charging.
Operations
Yank Technologies Lands Defense Contract with U.S. Army
The company is developing a novel wireless charging system.
November 13, 2024
This image taken from video from WHAS 11 News shows damage after an explosion injured multiple employees at Givaudan Sense Color, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.
Operations
Deadly Factory Explosion in Kentucky
The blast partially collapsed the facility and blew out windows in nearby structures.
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1224574100
Operations
Tyson Posts $13.6B in Q4 Revenue
The meat and poultry producer reported better-than-expected earnings.
November 12, 2024
This undated photo provided by the The Strong museum, in Rochester, NY, shows the 2024 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees: My Little Pony, Phase 10, and Transformers.
Operations
My Little Pony Finally Makes Toy Hall of Fame, Alongside Phase 10, Transformers
Hasbro's mini-horses were introduced in the 1980s and outsold Barbie for several years.
November 12, 2024
A Honeywell plant in Phoenix, April 4, 2020.
Operations
Activist Investor Takes Stake in Honeywell, Calls for Split
Elliott Investment Management says the conglomerate should be split into two separate companies.
November 12, 2024
I Stock 1427721969
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Jump as IMTS Returns
Orders were up nearly 15% compared to September 2023.
November 12, 2024
Me
Operations
Mitsubishi to Build $92.7M Manufacturing Facility Near Pittsburgh
The factory will produce both gas insulated and vacuum circuit breakers.
November 11, 2024
The Mattel logo is displayed at the TTPM 2024 Holiday Showcase event, in New York, Sept. 17, 2024.
Operations
Mattel 'Deeply' Regrets Packaging Problem on 'Wicked' Dolls
That is one wicked misprint.
November 11, 2024
The new fully electronic e-Starter with semiconductor technology
Operations
Siemens Launches Fully Electronic E-Starter with Semiconductor Technology
Smart Start offers electrical and mechanical protection for motors and applications during start-up.
November 11, 2024
Solarcycle leaders prospecting the new Georgia facility.
Operations
Solarcycle Announces $62 Million Expansion in Georgia
The expansion is slated to create 640 new jobs.
November 11, 2024
Veteran and business owner Jackson Dalton arranges protective gear at the Black Box Safety offices, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in El Cajon, Calif.
Operations
Veterans Face Challenges Starting Small Businesses
But there are plenty of resources to help.
November 11, 2024