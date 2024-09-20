Fabricated Steel Products Expansion Includes Robotic Assembly, Welding Line

Fabricated Steel Products, Inc. announced an expansion of its East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, facility that will add state-of-the-art technology, enhance overall productivity and efficiency and create new jobs.

The $3.2 million investment will include a state-of-the-art robotic assembly and welding line that is expected to increase the company’s production of structural steel by 50%.

FSP expects to create 15 direct new jobs while retaining 75 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 22 indirect new jobs, for a total of 37 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

The expansion will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space at FSP’s facility at 2487 N. Flannery Rd. in Baton Rouge. Construction is expected to begin next month and conclude in April 2025. The company estimates 10 construction jobs will be created at peak construction.

FSP was founded in 1986 with one shop in Baton Rouge to support Louisiana’s petrochemical industry. The company has since added multiple locations to provide high-quality structural and miscellaneous steel fabrication, steel detailing and engineered connection design solutions for customers across the Gulf Coast in a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, food processing, automotive and defense.

To win the project in Baton Rouge, LED offered FSP a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $150,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.