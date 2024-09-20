Fabricated Steel Products Expansion Includes Robotic Assembly, Welding Line

The expansion will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 20, 2024
Fsp
Louisiana Economic Development

Fabricated Steel Products, Inc. announced an expansion of its East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, facility that will add state-of-the-art technology, enhance overall productivity and efficiency and create new jobs.

The $3.2 million investment will include a state-of-the-art robotic assembly and welding line that is expected to increase the company’s production of structural steel by 50%.

FSP expects to create 15 direct new jobs while retaining 75 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 22 indirect new jobs, for a total of 37 potential new jobs in the Capital Region. 

The expansion will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space at FSP’s facility at 2487 N. Flannery Rd. in Baton Rouge. Construction is expected to begin next month and conclude in April 2025. The company estimates 10 construction jobs will be created at peak construction. 

FSP was founded in 1986 with one shop in Baton Rouge to support Louisiana’s petrochemical industry. The company has since added multiple locations to provide high-quality structural and miscellaneous steel fabrication, steel detailing and engineered connection design solutions for customers across the Gulf Coast in a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, food processing, automotive and defense. 

To win the project in Baton Rouge, LED offered FSP a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $150,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs. 

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
When landfills must keep their pipes free of obstructions, using a vibratory nozzle can help operators quickly and effectively clear hardened leachate and restore flow.
Eliminating Landfill Pipe Obstructions with Vibrating Nozzles
September 20, 2024
Fsp
Fabricated Steel Products Expansion Includes Robotic Assembly, Welding Line
September 20, 2024
P&g
P&G Announces $96M Expansion of Louisiana Facility
September 20, 2024
Related Stories
When landfills must keep their pipes free of obstructions, using a vibratory nozzle can help operators quickly and effectively clear hardened leachate and restore flow.
Operations
Eliminating Landfill Pipe Obstructions with Vibrating Nozzles
Hydrothermal
Operations
Hydro-Thermal Corporation Celebrates 90th Anniversary
P&g
Operations
P&G Announces $96M Expansion of Louisiana Facility
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
When landfills must keep their pipes free of obstructions, using a vibratory nozzle can help operators quickly and effectively clear hardened leachate and restore flow.
Operations
Eliminating Landfill Pipe Obstructions with Vibrating Nozzles
Contractors can speed pipe cleaning, preventing clogs and environmental compliance violations.
September 20, 2024
P&g
Operations
P&G Announces $96M Expansion of Louisiana Facility
The location has produced fabric care products for more than 50 years.
September 20, 2024
The Keep It Going Classic Clog from Crocs is made from 25% post-consumer recycled content sourced from old Crocs.
Operations
New Crocs Made from 25% Old Crocs
You can see the recycled shred in the shoes.
September 19, 2024
The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Operations
Tupperware Lifts the Lid on its Financial Problems with Bankruptcy Filing
The company's stock is down 75% this year.
September 19, 2024
An International Cutting Die (ICD) Die Station
Operations
Maxcess International Acquires International Cutting Die
"Basically, our customers can cut and convert any material."
September 19, 2024
Monsterjam
Operations
Monster Jam Looks to Inspire High School Students to Pursue Careers in Skilled Trades
Students will get hands-on experience as they work on the Monster Jam Mini Build.
September 19, 2024
In this undated photo released by the National Toy Hall of Fame showing the 12 finalists being considered for induction this year.
Operations
Balloons, Trampoline Finalists for Toy Hall of Fame
This year's nominees also include Transformers and a Pokémon card game.
September 18, 2024
General Mills headquarters, Minneapolis.
Operations
General Mills Agrees to Sell Its North American Yogurt Business
The deal includes the Yoplait, Go-Gurt and Oui brands.
September 18, 2024
A solid rocket motor developed by Ursa Major is preparing to be tested at its Berthoud, Colorado campus.
Operations
Ursa Major and U.S. Navy Make $25 Million Joint Investment in New Solid Rocket Motor Prototype
Ursa Major is set to expand rocket motor capabilities with $12.5 million joint investment.
September 18, 2024
Colorful Tupperware products are seen in Bellflower, Calif. on Aug. 5, 2011.
Operations
Iconic Tupperware Brands Seeks Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The company revolutionized food storage.
September 18, 2024
Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia.
Operations
Raytheon Selected to Streamline Production U.S. Navy Radar Modules
Manufacturing advancements are expected to reduce production costs.
September 17, 2024
Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash.
Operations
Boeing Considers Temporary Layoffs to Save Cash During Machinist Strike
The company will also reduce spending on suppliers because its business is in a "difficult period."
September 16, 2024
I Stock 1447453159
Operations
America’s Dairy Farms Are Disappearing; Milk Price Rules Are One Reason Why
The number of farms is down 95% since the 1970s.
September 16, 2024
I Stock 487920904
Operations
Ficodis Group Acquires Berliss Bearing
The New Jersey company manufactures and distributes bearings and mechanical seals.
September 16, 2024