Trim‐Lok Shows All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System, Seamless Corner Installation in New Video

Industrial Media Staff
May 29, 2024
A still featured in the All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System video.
Trim-Lok

Trim‐Lok, a provider of trims and seals for the RV and Specialty Vehicle Market, announced the release of its new video showcasing the All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System and the All‐in‐ One Wipe Seal patented seamless corner installation method.  

In the presentation, Nick Godfrey showcases Trim‐Lok's All‐in‐One line of RV slide‐out seals. This comprehensive lineup includes wipe seals, above‐floor bottom pans, in‐wall bottom pans and flush floor bottom pans, accompanied by mating wear bars.

Together, these components guarantee optimal performance for a wide range of RV slide‐out configurations.

“Trim‐Lok excels in streamlining seals for RV applications that may typically require multiple parts, redesigning them into minimal parts to improve sealing and minimize installation time," VP and COO Dan Whitener said. “The All‐in‐One flush floor bottom pan and wear bar are prime examples. This application can sometimes require five or six different parts to accomplish what we have redesigned into two parts.” 

The All‐in‐One Wipe Seal can be turned 90 degrees and installed by utilizing the patented seamless corner installation method. This method ensures maximum watertightness, significantly reducing the risk of water or air ingress and preventing dirt and debris from entering the slide‐out room. 

Scan the QR code to explore the All‐in‐One RV Slide Out Seal System video and learn more about Trim-Lok's range of trim and seal solutions.

