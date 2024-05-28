Trim‐Lok Midwest Launches Virtual Video Tour of Manufacturing Facility

A still of Trim‐Lok Midwest featured in the virtual video tour.

Trim‐Lok announced a virtual video tour showcasing its newest manufacturing facility: Trim‐Lok Midwest.

Specializing in premium extruded plastic and rubber trims and seals, Trim‐Lok is distinguished as an ISO and IATF Certified Automotive grade parts supplier.

"Trim‐Lok Midwest isn't just a manufacturing facility, it's a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction," VP and COO Dan Whitener said. "Our expansive warehouse space ensures shorter lead times and reduced shipping costs, reinforcing our promise to deliver exceptional solutions with unparalleled efficiency."

The virtual tour offers a glimpse into Trim‐Lok Midwest's manufacturing facility and warehousing capabilities.

Scan the QR code below to explore Trim‐Lok Midwest's virtual video tour and learn more about Trim-Lok's range of trim and seal solutions.



