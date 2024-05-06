Georgia Lands 350 New Jobs in E-mobility Manufacturing

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that GF Casting Solutions AG (GF Casting Solutions), a division of Georg Fischer AG, Schaffhausen that produces lightweight components for the mobility and energy industries, will invest more than $184 million in a new manufacturing facility in Augusta. This project will create 350 new jobs for Richmond County.

GF Casting Solutions develops and produces parts made from aluminum, magnesium, iron and super alloy for light vehicles, trucks, aerospace, energy, off-highway vehicles and industrial applications.

“Building a High Pressure Die Casting Facility is a very long-term investment. The new facility will complete our footprint to become truly global in the e-mobility market,” said Carlos Vasto, President of GF Casting Solutions.

GF Casting Solutions’ new LEED-certified facility at the Augusta Corporate Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site, will produce cast aluminum parts, with a special focus on large structural components for the automotive industry. Operations are expected to begin in 2027.

GF Casting Solutions will hire for roles in manufacturing and automation over the next few years. Jobs will be posted as they become available.

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects Virginia Sengewald and Project Manager Caroline Knowles represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power, State of Georgia Europe Office, and Georgia Quick Start.