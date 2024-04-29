Firestone Industrial Products to Expand Tennessee Operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Firestone Industrial Products officials announced that the company will invest $8.9 million to expand manufacturing and distribution at its Firestone Airide facility in Dyersburg.

Firestone Airide, a division of Firestone Industrial Products headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, constructed a new facility at 1901 Sylvan Road, which will house 41 new jobs upon completion of the project.

The expansion will comprise a warehouse center and small box kitting operation to further enhance the company’s air spring production and distribution worldwide.

Firestone has more than 80 years of experience designing and manufacturing air springs and related products to eliminate vibration across the automotive, heavy-duty and off-highway segments and will collaboratively integrate tire and air spring sensing technologies to create a unique value proposition for our partners through performance, comfort and sustainable solutions.