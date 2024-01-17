Bantam Tools Acquires Evil Mad Scientist

Bantam Tools, the desktop CNC manufacturer that builds computer controlled machines, announced the acquisition of Evil Mad Scientist, the designer and manufacturer of popular computer-controlled drawing and handwriting machines that provide versatile solutions to artists and educators.

Dr. Windell Oskay and Lenore Edman, co-founders of Sunnyvale, California, based Evil Mad Scientist, will move to Peekskill, New York, headquarters of Bantam Tools, as CTO and COO overseeing technical development and operations.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Evil Mad Scientist and its amazing art machines,” Bantam Tools CEO Bre Pettis said. “I’ve been a fan of the art plotters and have been using them for years. We have an amazing year planned where we intend to release several new and different creative machines. This acquisition will help accelerate these new products and we are very excited about bringing on these innovative and creative machines and Evil Mad Scientist’s co-founders."

As developers of drawing and handwriting machines, the acquisition of Evil Mad Scientist will expand offerings at Bantam Tools to include art machines, in addition to the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machines. This added product category of drawing and handwriting machines will give artists, designers and educators the ability to create new art forms, convert digital art to physical artwork using traditional materials and teach the next generation to use computer controlled art machines to express themselves.

The next generation of Bantam Tools art machines that Dr. Windell Oskay and Lenore Edman are helping to develop will be marketed under the Bantam Tools NextDraw brand.

The Bantam Tools NextDraw will be manufactured in Peekskill, New York, and will launch in the spring of 2024 as a computer-controlled drawing machine that provides versatile solutions to artists, innovators and educators.