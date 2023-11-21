Bobcat Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint with New Facility in Monterrey, Mexico

Doosan Bobcat announced intentions to expand its footprint with a new manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, anticipated to begin production in early 2026.

The investment, planned for approximately $306.7 million, will expand Bobcat’s existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for selected compact track and skid-steer loader models. The new facility is expected to create 600 to 800 jobs in the region.

The 65,000-square-meter manufacturing facility is expected to increase Bobcat’s North American compact loader production capacity by 20%. The facility will feature areas for welding, painting and assembly, as well as an on-site warehouse and office space.

Bobcat will implement state-of-the-art technology with an emphasis on quality, precision and energy efficiency. The Monterrey location will manufacture compact loaders for North American distribution.

This new location was selected after review and consideration of expansions at existing Bobcat locations, along with the potential for new developments at locations across the globe.

