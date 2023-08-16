Intel Calls Off $5.4B Tower Deal after Failing to Obtain Regulatory Approvals

Chinese regulators did not greenlight the deal in time.

Associated Press
Aug 16, 2023
The Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 12, 2011.
The Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 12, 2011.
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

HONG KONG (AP) — Intel will terminate a $5.4 billion deal to acquire Israeli chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor after China failed to sign off on the deal amid rising tensions with the United States.

READ MORE: Biden Issues Executive Order Restricting U.S. Investments in Chinese Tech 

It was a mutual decision between Intel and Tower, the companies said Wednesday. Intel said that the deal was terminated "due to the inability to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement."

Intel Corp. will pay Tower a termination fee of $353 million, the U.S. semiconductor giant said.

The deal required regulatory approval from several regulators worldwide including China, but Chinese regulators did not greenlight the deal by the Aug. 15 transaction deadline, even after Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger traveled to China last month in a bid to win them over.

The scuttled deal between the two companies comes amid increasing U.S.-China tensions, particularly as the U.S. has tightened export controls and imposed restrictions aimed at crippling China's ability to purchase and manufacture advanced chips.

In response, China's antitrust regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, appears to have dragged its feet on approving mergers involving American companies, such as the Intel-Tower deal.

Intel originally aimed to close the deal by the first quarter of the year, but later extended the deadline after it failed to receive approval from China. Intel hoped that its acquisition of Tower would expand its manufacturing capacity and open up growth opportunities for the firm in U.S., Israel, Italy and Japan.

Tower's stock price fell more than 11% in pre-market trading in the U.S. The company's stock price in Tel Aviv also plunged over 10%.

"Tower was very excited to join Intel to enable Pat Gelsinger's vision for Intel's foundry business," said Russell Ellwanger, Tower Semiconductor's CEO in a statement. "We appreciate the efforts by all parties."

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
The Intel logo is displayed on the exterior of Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 12, 2011.
Intel Calls Off $5.4B Tower Deal after Failing to Obtain Regulatory Approvals
August 16, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
August 16, 2023
Missouri Governor Mike Parson (center) speaks with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm following a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at the site of ICL’s future battery materials manufacturing facility in St. Louis.
ICL Breaks Ground on $400M Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant in St. Louis
August 16, 2023
Related Stories
Missouri Governor Mike Parson (center) speaks with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm following a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at the site of ICL’s future battery materials manufacturing facility in St. Louis.
Operations
ICL Breaks Ground on $400M Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant in St. Louis
The acquisition of Phoenix Flexibles will expand Amcor’s capacity in the high-growth Indian market.
Operations
Amcor Announces Acquisition of Scalable Flexible Packaging Plant
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Operations
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
Sponsored
Top 3 Growth Strategies for Today’s Manufacturers
Discover the strategies that manufacturing businesses are using to overcome supply chain issues and labor shortages in this free ebook from Ruby.
August 2, 2023
United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. With two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings, United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be purchased by a competitor sooner than later.
Operations
American Industrial Icon U.S. Steel on Verge of Being Absorbed
The company was a symbol of American industrialization that for more than a century.
August 16, 2023
Missouri Governor Mike Parson (center) speaks with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm following a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at the site of ICL’s future battery materials manufacturing facility in St. Louis.
Operations
ICL Breaks Ground on $400M Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant in St. Louis
The 140,000-square-foot facility is expected to produce 30,000 metric tons of LFP.
August 16, 2023
The Abrams Main Battle Tank.
Operations
Collins Lands $24 Million to Make Electric Generators for U.S. Army
The generators enhance the survivability and reliability of Abrams tanks.
August 15, 2023
I Stock 1211064600
Operations
New Offer for U.S. Steel Sets Up Bidding Contest
Esmark's $7.8 billion offer topped an earlier overture from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
August 15, 2023
The acquisition of Phoenix Flexibles will expand Amcor’s capacity in the high-growth Indian market.
Operations
Amcor Announces Acquisition of Scalable Flexible Packaging Plant
The development will expand Amcor's capacity in the Indian market.
August 15, 2023
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Operations
U.S. Steel Rejects $7.3B Offer from Rival Cleveland-Cliffs; Considers Alternatives
The proposal would have created one of the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world.
August 14, 2023
I Stock 1204386765
Operations
5 Practical Ways Multimodal Sensor Fusion Adds Value to Robotic Systems
With a broader range of data, robots can make more informed decisions, which has several practical benefits for end users.
August 11, 2023
People visit a Huawei franchise store in Beijing on April 28, 2023. Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday, Aug. 11, reported its revenue rose 3% over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 and its profit margin widened despite sanctions that block access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.
Operations
Huawei Sales, Profit Up Despite U.S. Sanctions
The company's profit margin widened despite sanctions that block access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.
August 11, 2023
Robot
Operations
AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions, Bison Gear and Engineering Corp. Combine to Create Business
The new Bison will offer accelerated time to production and global manufacturing flexibility.
August 11, 2023
A solar farm is seen west of Rio Rancho, N.M., on June 15, 2021. Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies plans to build a major solar panel manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, pending approval of a loan application with the U.S. Department of Energy, the company announced Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Energy
Maxeon Solar Plans Major U.S. Manufacturing Plant in New Mexico
The factory would be larger than any comparable existing facility in the U.S., but the Singapore-based company is still waiting on approval for a loan application.
August 11, 2023
I Stock 1266311489
Operations
American Cities Are Hollowing Out Again
The reemergence of the donut city.
August 10, 2023
Firstsolar
Operations
First Solar Picks Spot for Fifth American Manufacturing Facility
It's expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.
August 10, 2023
The technology minimizes operator exposure to potential environmental health hazards and no consumables are necessary.
Operations
In War Against Industrial Corrosion, Clean Lasers Prove Very Effective
Clean technology lasers offer industrial corrosion removal in myriad applications.
August 10, 2023
I Stock 1305983360
Operations
Liquid Metal Battery System to Be Up and Running by 2024
Ambri recently announced its collaboration with Xcel Energy.
August 9, 2023