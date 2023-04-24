EMD Electronics Expanding Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacities

EMD Electronics, the Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the U.S. and Canada, announced an agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to support expansion plans at its semiconductor manufacturing site in Hometown.

This expansion is part of the company’s Level Up growth program, announced by its Electronics business sector in late 2021, which aims to invest over $ 3.5 billion in innovation and capacity expansion projects by 2025. The roughly $300 million investment will create the world's largest integrated Specialty Gases facility and support the success of the company’s Semiconductor Solutions business, one of its "Big 3" growth engines.

The agreement includes incentive targets associated with at least 68 new jobs and roughly $300 million in potential investments that will enable Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to capture and grow its semiconductor materials business in North America and Europe and provide supplemental capacity to supply Asia.

The company expects to hire at least 68 employees at full ramp-up, including technicians and engineers. Those interested in exploring career opportunities at the site should visit the EMD Electronics career website.

“EMD Electronics has been an anchor manufacturing facility in Schuylkill County for decades during which time it has grown to be one of the most sophisticated industrial complexes in all of Pennsylvania," said Frank Zukas, President of the Schuylkill Economic Development Corporation. “These planned expansion projects will allow our community to play a major part in the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in the U.S.”