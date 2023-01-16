SprutCAM X Robot Includes Models of 700 Robot Mechanisms

In 2022, the number of models in the online Robot library tripled.

SprutCAM X Robot software, developed by SprutCAM Tech Ltd. in Limassol, Cyprus, provides a convenient and natural programming environment that simulates the interaction between an engineer, robot, tool and product as closely as possible.

To develop a control program for an industrial robot and simulate all robot functions in a virtual environment, a technologist-programmer needs to create a realworld cell with robot equipment and production components in a CAM system or integrate a cell from external software.

The Machine Maker add-on, a zero-code robot cell builder for SprutCAM X, allows manufacturers and integrators to quickly create an accurate digital twins of any robotic cell using an online library that supports the largest selection of industrial robot brands.

The online Robot library now includes 675 components from brands such as KUKA, Fanuc, ABB, TeknoMotor, AMB (Kress), SCHUNK, OnRobot, Joulin, Schmalz, Regal, Universal Robots, Güdel, Meltio, among others:

Robots, including heavy-duty and cobots

Single axis, 2-axis and 3-axis positioners

Actuators, including moving grippers (end effectors)

Railing

Fixed objects such as tables, controllers, and fencing

