Macy's Building NC Distribution Center, 2,800 Jobs to Come

The department store and online retail giant will invest $584 million in the project.

Apr 1st, 2022
Associated Press
Macy’s Inc. announced plans Thursday, March 31, to build a distribution and online order fulfillment center in central North Carolina that ultimately will employ about 2,800 people.
Macy’s Inc. announced plans Thursday, March 31, to build a distribution and online order fulfillment center in central North Carolina that ultimately will employ about 2,800 people.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — Macy’s Inc. announced plans Thursday to build a distribution and online order fulfillment center in central North Carolina that ultimately will employ about 2,800 people.

The department store and online retail giant said in a news release that it will invest $584 million in the project in China Grove, located in Rowan County, 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte.

The logistics center and warehouse operations, which will open in 2024, will provide automated services for orders to be shipped directly to consumers, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said. The center will handle 30% of Macy’s digital supply chain capacity when fully operational, the company said. New York-based Macy’s had narrowed potential center sites to North Carolina and South Carolina, according to a document provided by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“This state-of-the-art facility ... will support growth of our business as a leading omnichannel retailer,” Macy’s chief supply chain officer Dennis Mullahy said in a news release.

Most of the jobs created would pay below Rowan County’s average salary of $48,360, according to information presented to a state panel that approved an agreement earlier Thursday on some taxpayer-funded incentives for Macy's. That means 230 jobs that Macy’s intends to generate by 2026 could qualify for the state’s Job Development Investment Grants.

Under the agreement, subsidiary Macy’s Corporate Services LLC could receive $2.3 million in these grants over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment goals. But the company is also expected to get other state and local incentives valued at $58 million, the Commerce Department document says.

The announcement came two days after state leaders and VinFast announced the Vietnamese automaker would build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Chatham County, with promises to create 7,500 jobs. It would be the state’s first car factory after a series of near-misses at recruiting one.

“When you combine our robust transportation network with our skilled workforce and great quality of life, economic development wins like these will continue to be celebrated statewide,” Cooper said Thursday with Macy’s announcement.

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
1573672248343
BAE Gets $34.9M for Amphibious Combat Vehicle
It will provide crucial recovery capabilities.
Mar 31st, 2022
Spokespersons for PTT Global Chemical America and JobsOhio insisted this week the company still plans to build a multi-billion dollar plant in southeast Ohio's Belmont County, similar to this $6 billion petrochemical plant that is scheduled to begin operations this year.
Firm Pays Back $20M, Insists Petrochemical Project Viable
State leaders expressed skepticism about whether the plant would be built.
Mar 31st, 2022
hina's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday, March 31, 2022.
China Manufacturing Weakens as Anti-Virus Controls Tighten
Most businesses in Shanghai have been ordered to close.
Mar 31st, 2022
Maintenance Software
Unlocking the Benefits of an Asset Criticality Analysis
An asset criticality analysis shows maintenance leaders their most important assets so they can make better maintenance decisions.
Mar 30th, 2022
Digitally-defined small satellite factory incorporates model-based systems engineering, digital design engineering, and design for manufacturability within a modular footprint equipped to build small satellites for different security levels.
Boeing Unveils New Satellite Production Facility
It's in the world’s largest satellite factory.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 1015934084
Restoring Touch With Brain Implants Will Require Sensory Lag Engineering
A look at advancements in neuroprosthetics.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 497545727
Shipping Equipment Giants Call Off $5B Merger
Antitrust officials said the deal would have “threatened the global supply chain.”
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 1242730684
The Village Behind STEM Skill Development
Federal, state and private sector initiatives are key to developing integrated and sustainable STEM programs.
Mar 29th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, 2022, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation.
Job Openings, Quitting Near Record High
The number of Americans quitting their jobs was historically high.
Mar 29th, 2022
FedEx CEO Fred Smith appears at a signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House, July 19, 2018.
FedEx Founder to Step Down as CEO
Fred Smith will be succeeded by the company's president and chief operating officer.
Mar 29th, 2022
Air Supply
Choosing the Right Piping Material for Manufacturers
Piping is often the building block of a successful manufacturing plant.
Mar 28th, 2022