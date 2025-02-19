Trump's Labor Department Pick Has Union Support

Worker advocates wonder how much power she'd have.

Cathy Bussewitz
Feb 19, 2025
Former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Labor, left, is pictured on Capitol Hill, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Union leaders have described President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Labor as a friend of organized labor. But as her confirmation hearing began Wednesday, advocates for workers' rights question whether Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be able to uphold that reputation in an administration that has fired thousands of federal employees.

Chavez-DeRemer, a former Republican member of Congress from Oregon and former mayor of a small city on the edge of liberal-leaning Portland, is appearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, the first stop in her confirmation process.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana who chairs the committee, opened the hearing by saying the Trump administration had an opportunity to enact a pro-American agenda. He said there were concerns about Chavez-DeRemer's past support in Congress of the PRO Act, legislation that would allow more workers to conduct union organizing campaigns and penalize companies that violate workers' rights.

During her opening statement, Chavez-DeRemer described the Biden-era law as "imperfect." When Cassidy asked her if she still supported it, she declined to give a yes or no answer.

"I do not believe the secretary of labor should write the laws. It would be up to Congress to write the law," she said.

Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, the committee's ranking member, asked Chavez-DeRemer if she would be a rubber stamp for the administration or stand with workers.

"If confirmed, my job will be to implement President Trump's policy vision," Chavez-DeRemer said. "And my guiding principle will be President Trump's guiding principle — ensuring a level playing field for businesses, unions, and, most importantly, the American worker."

During her one term as a congresswoman, Chavez-DeRemer's voting record earned her strong union support. Some political observers surmised that Trump picked her as his labor secretary as a way to appeal to voters who are members of or affiliated with labor organizations. She is the daughter of a Teamster member.

Before she lost her House reelection bid in November, Chavez-DeRemer backed the PRO Act. The bill, one of former President Joe Biden's priorities, passed the House in 2021 but didn't gain traction in the Senate.

If confirmed as secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would be in charge of the Department of Labor's nearly 16,000 full-time employees and a proposed budget of $13.9 billion in fiscal year 2025. She would set priorities that impact workers' wages, ability to unionize, and health and safety, as well as employers' rights to fire employees.

But it's unclear how much power Chavez-DeRemer will be able to wield as Trump's Cabinet moves to slash U.S. government spending and the size of the federal workforce. During his first month in office, the president froze trillions of dollars in federal funding and offered buyouts to most federal workers.

His administration last week started laying off nearly all probationary employees who had not yet gained civil service protection. Billionaire Elon Musk, who leads Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, has called for getting rid of entire agencies.

"The Department of Labor is the agency where people in building are supposed to wake up every day thinking about how they can improve the lives of working people," said Adam Shah, director of national policy at Jobs with Justice, a nonprofit organization that promotes workers' rights. "It's quite possible that no matter what the secretary of labor stands for, the billionaire embedded in the Trump administration, who is so keen on destroying the institutions, will be interested in gutting the Department of Labor."

In January, Trump fired two of three Democratic commissioners serving on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency that enforces civil rights in the workplace. He also fired the acting chair of the National Labor Relations Board, Gwynne Wilcox, the first Black woman to serve as an NLRB member, as well as General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo. Wilcox sued the Trump administration, arguing that federal law protects her from being arbitrarily dismissed.

Republicans have made inroads with working-class voters. Despite decades of labor unions siding with Democrats, and Trump's apparent support for firing striking workers, his populist appeal gained him votes from rank-and-file union members.

Many major unions, including the AFL-CIO and the United Auto Workers, endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential race. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse a candidate, and Teamsters leader Sean O'Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention. The Teamsters have endorsed Chavez-DeRemer's nomination.

Some observers expect Chavez-DeRemer to receive more votes from Senate Democrats than some of Trump's other Cabinet selections did. But the same positions that won her support from unions may make her a harder sell with business groups; the American Trucking Associations and the International Franchise Association said they hoped she would disavow her past support for the Pro Act by working to get it overturned.

Emily Twarog, an associate professor in the school of labor and employment relations at the University of Illinois, said a question mark hangs over the labor secretary-designate even if she gets the Senate committee's approval.

With the ongoing efforts by the current administration to limit or eliminate certain government functions, "how much will she actually be able to do to help workers in the Department of Labor if there's limited funding and restrictions put on the work that can be done?" Twarog said.

