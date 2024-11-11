Round 2 in Trump-vs-Mexico Matchup Looks Ominous for Mexico

U.S. and foreign automakers have set up dozens of plants in Mexico.

Mark StevensonMaria Verza
Nov 11, 2024
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is facing a second Donald Trump presidency, and few countries can match its experience as a target of Trump's rhetoric: There have been threats to close the border, impose tariffs and even send U.S. forces to fight Mexican drug cartels if the country doesn't do more to stem the flow of migrants and drugs.

That's not to mention what mass deportations of migrants who are in the U.S. illegally could do to remittances — the money sent home by migrants — that have become one of Mexico's main sources of income.

But as much as this second round looks like the first round — when Mexico pacified Trump by quietly ceding to his immigration demands — circumstances have changed, and not necessarily for the better. Today, Mexico has in Claudia Sheinbaum a somewhat stern leftist ideologue as president, and Trump is not known for handling such relations well.

Back in 2019, Mexico's then-President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador was a charismatic, plain-spoken, folksy leader who seemed to understand Trump, because both had a transactional view of politics: You give me what I want, I'll give you what you want. The two went on to form a chummy relationship.

But while López Obrador was forged in the give-and-take politics of the often-corrupt former ruling party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, Sheinbaum grew up in a family of leftist activists and got her political experience in radical university student movements.

"Claudia is more ideological than López Obrador, and so the problem is that I see her potentially responding to Trumpian policies, whether it's, you know, organized crime or immigration or tariffs with a much more nationalistic, jingoistic view of the relationship," said Arturo Sarukhan, Mexico's former ambassador to the U.S. from 2007 to 2013.

Sheinbaum made a point of being one of the first world leaders to call Trump on Thursday to congratulate him after the election, but during the call Trump did two things that may say a lot about how things will go.

First, Sheinbaum said, Trump quickly brought up the border to remind her there were issues there. Then he asked Sheinbaum to send his greetings to López Obrador, with whom Trump said he had "a very good relationship." That might suggest that Trump believes that López Obrador — the new president's political mentor — is still in charge, a view shared by some analysts.

Sarukhan said he believes the fact that Sheinbaum is a woman and is from Mexico will be "a very important challenge, an issue out there as both of them get going in their relationship."

Not everything has changed for the worse: C ross-border trade has topped $800 billion per year and U.S. companies are more dependent than ever on Mexican plants.

But the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA, is coming up for review, and Mexico has made legal changes that Trump could seize on to demand a re-negotiation of parts of the deal.

Sheinbaum has suggested Mexico won't give in even if backed into a corner, saying "we obviously are going to address any problems that come up with dialogue, as a collaborative process, and if not, we are going to stand up, we are prepared to do that with great unity."

Standing up hasn't worked particularly well before. In 2018, Marcelo Ebrard was Mexico's top diplomat; former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Ebrard basically bent to U.S. demands to keep asylum seekers in Mexico and accept migrants back even if they weren't Mexicans.

Ebrard just asked that the deal not be made public to avoid embarrassing López Obrador, Pompeo wrote. (Ebrard later claimed he had avoided signing a much worse 'safe third country' agreement.)

Today, Ebrard is Mexico's economy secretary, and would lead Mexico's delegation in the scheduled 2026 review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, something that Trump has greeted with mirth ("I've never seen anybody fold like that," Trump once said of Ebrard.)

Ebrard on Thursday downplayed any risks this time around, saying e conomic ties between the two countries would keep Trump from closing borders or imposing tariffs.

"I am optimistic. Unlike other countries, we are the largest trading partner (of the U.S.), so, if you put up a tariff, that will have repercussions in the United States," Ebrard said. "I'm not saying it is going to be easy, because it is not at all easy, but the relationship with President Trump will be good because, what unites us? These numbers, this gigantic economy."

But some former diplomats say any argument that Mexico can avoid friction with the Trump administration is overconfident, and that 2025 is not necessarily going to be like 2019.

Martha Bárcena, Mexico's ambassador to the U.S. from 2018 to 2021, said she doesn't think Trump would back away from campaign promises to deport migrants who are in the country illegally. She said Mexican officials who believe Trump might temper his "campaign promises because Mexican migrants are necessary for the U.S. economy" are being overly optimistic.

"Mexico is looking at it through the lens of economic logic. The logic that the Trump campaign applies on immigration is a logic of national security and cultural identity issues," Bárcena said.

Some of Trump's biggest policy concerns – restoring U.S. jobs and the increasing rivalry with China — also run through Mexico.

U.S. and foreign automakers have set up dozens of plants in Mexico, and some in the U.S. worry that Chinese companies could do the same to take advantage of existing trade rules to export Chinese cars or auto parts to the United States.

It doesn't help that Sheinbaum has pushed through López Obrador's policies aimed at eliminating independent regulatory and oversight bodies, and laws the U.S. government says could reduce the independence of the judiciary, both of which are required under the USMCA trade agreement.

"If they go ahead with the elimination of independent regulators and autonomous bodies, that's going to be a further violation of the USMCA," Sarukhan said. "And then that's going to make things even worse. Obviously, the big piece is going to be China and the Chinese footprint in Mexico."

That could lead Trump to demand the re-negotiation of all auto industry agreements under the trade pact.

As far as efforts to jointly combat the illegal drug trade — such cooperation fell to historic lows in 2019 and 2020 — there have been some modestly encouraging signs. Last week, Mexico announced the seizure in Tijuana of over 300,000 fentanyl pills after months when t he country's entire seizures had amounted to as little as 50 grams — a couple of ounces — per week.

Sheinbaum, who took office on Oct. 1, also appears to be tacitly abandoning López Obrador's strategy of not confronting drug cartels. But neither she nor her predecessor and political mentor could ever accept any Trump plan to send U.S. forces to operate independently on Mexican soil.

It remains to see how far Trump might go; he often makes only token gestures to carry through on threats. But Sarukhan noted, "I do think that he will talk loudly and carry a big stick."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
In this May 9, 2008, file photo, male sage grouses fight for the attention of females southwest of Rawlins, Wyo.
Biden Administration to Restrict Drilling, Renewables in the U.S. West to Help Struggling Bird
November 11, 2024
An Australian gold mining facility.
Mali Detains Top Executive and 2 Others From an Australian Gold Mining Company Over Dispute
November 11, 2024
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.
Round 2 in Trump-vs-Mexico Matchup Looks Ominous for Mexico
November 11, 2024
Related Stories
A pumpjack operates in the foreground as wind turbines at the Buckeye Wind Energy wind farm rise in the distance, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, near Hays, Kan.
Laws & Regulations
Trump 2.0 Will Alter Global Climate Fighting Efforts. Will Others Step Up?
In this Saturday, June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
Laws & Regulations
China Braces for Fresh Tensions With Trump Over Trade, Tech and Taiwan
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina, right, arrive for the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
50 European Leaders Assess How Trump Will Affect Their Fortunes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 11, 2024
In this May 9, 2008, file photo, male sage grouses fight for the attention of females southwest of Rawlins, Wyo.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration to Restrict Drilling, Renewables in the U.S. West to Help Struggling Bird
Greater Sage Grouse numbers have declined because of energy exploration, wildfires, disease and other pressures.
November 11, 2024
An Australian gold mining facility.
Laws & Regulations
Mali Detains Top Executive and 2 Others From an Australian Gold Mining Company Over Dispute
The arrest is the latest controversy in Mali's foreign-dominated and crucial mining sector.
November 11, 2024
Handcuff
Safety
Man Charged With Attempting to Use Weapon of Mass Destruction to Destroy Energy Facility
He planned to fly a drone with explosives attached to it into a substation.
November 7, 2024
In this Saturday, June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
Laws & Regulations
China Braces for Fresh Tensions With Trump Over Trade, Tech and Taiwan
Last time, the president-to-president bromance turned sour.
November 7, 2024
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Silina, right, arrive for the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
50 European Leaders Assess How Trump Will Affect Their Fortunes
Trump has threatened a trade war, removal from NATO commitments and a shift of support for Ukraine.
November 7, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Laws & Regulations
Donald Trump Has Sweeping Plans for Second Administration
Here's what he's proposed for everything from tariffs and trade to regulation.
November 6, 2024
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a campaign event at the Lucas County Republican Party headquarters in Holland, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
House Speaker Says GOP May Try to Repeal CHIPS Act
He quickly walked back the statement saying he would like to instead "streamline" it.
November 4, 2024
Ap24288761743500
Automotive
U.S. Agency Ends Investigation into Ford Engine Failures
Documents say the probe opened in May of 2022 ended up covering more than 411,000 vehicles.
November 4, 2024
In this photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity, Tiehm's buckwheat grows in the high desert in the Silver Peak Range of western Nevada about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, June 1, 2019, where a lithium mine is planned.
Laws & Regulations
Nevada Lithium Mine Will Crush Rare Plant Habitat, Lawsuit Says
The lawsuit says the mine will harm sites sacred to the Western Shoshone people.
November 4, 2024
The forward fuselage and insignia of a United States Air Force McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Extender plane.
Laws & Regulations
New Jersey Resident Pleads Guilty to Helping Russia’s Defense Sector Evade U.S. Export Controls
Defendant facilitated Russia’s acquisition of millions of dollars of U.S.-made military equipment.
November 1, 2024
A Coca-Cola sign in San Francisco, Oct. 27, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Los Angeles County Sues Pepsi, Coca-Cola Over Plastic Bottles
The county alleges that the beverage giants misled the public about the recyclability of their plastic bottles.
November 1, 2024
I Stock 2181104021
Aerospace
Bell Helicopter Ordered to Pay $16 Million to Former Supplier in Trade-Secrets Case
Bell gave proprietary information to a rival supplier.
November 1, 2024
Elon Musk speaks in Folsom, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Elon Musk Wins Court Victory in Dispute Over Post During Labor Dispute
After the case, UAW President Shawn Fain called Musk one of the most anti-union auto CEOs in history.
October 30, 2024
The logo for Tupperware Brands appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 30, 2019.
Laws & Regulations
Court Approves Tupperware's Sale
The move will pave the way for the brand's exit from bankruptcy.
October 30, 2024