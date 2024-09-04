Harris to Propose Tenfold Startup Tax Incentive Increase to Spur Small Business Creation

The change would reportedly cover the $40,000 it costs on average to start a business.

Will Weissert
Sep 4, 2024
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns with President Joe Biden at the IBEW Local Union #5 union hall in Pittsburgh on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns with President Joe Biden at the IBEW Local Union #5 union hall in Pittsburgh on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to propose on Wednesday a tenfold increase in federal tax incentives for small business startup expenses, from $5,000 to $50,000, hoping to help spur a record 25 million new small business applications over her four-year term should she win the presidency in November.

She's set to unveil the plan during a campaign stop in the Portsmouth area of New Hampshire — marking a rare deviation from the Midwestern and Sunbelt battlegrounds the Democrat has focused on in her race against former Republican President Donald Trump.

A Harris campaign official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a policy plan that hadn't been released publicly, said Tuesday the change would cover the $40,000 it costs on average to start a business. The proposal would let new businesses wait to claim that deduction until they first turn a profit, to better maximize its impact lowering their taxes.

Such changes would likely require congressional approval. But a series of tax cuts approved during the Trump administration are set to expire at the end of next year, setting up a scenario where lawmakers may be ready to consider new tax policies. The proposal can help Harris show her support for entrepreneurs even as she's called for higher corporate tax rates.

Since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris in July, the vice president has focused on campaigning in the " blue wall " states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that have been the centerpiece of Democratic campaigns that have won the White House in recent decades.

She's also frequently visited Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, all of which Biden narrowly won in 2020, and North Carolina, which last voted Democratic in a presidential race in 2008 but which she's still hoping to flip from Trump. Biden won New Hampshire by 7 percentage points in 2020, though Trump came far closer to winning it against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"The cost of living in New Hampshire is through the roof, their energy bills are some of highest in the country, and their housing market is the most unaffordable in history," Trump posted last week on his social media platform.

Harris' team says securing 25 million new business applications in four years if she wins the White House would exceed the roughly 19 million such applications filed since Biden took office. And those were millions more than the previous four years under Trump. The vice president's goal would be a record for new small business applications — but records only go back about 20 years.

Applications to start a business don't always translate to small businesses actually being formed. Still, Harris' plan could keep new small businesses that do come to fruition from otherwise incurring more debt which, at a time of high interest rates, might help them better succeed.

In the weeks since Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket, she has offered relatively few major policy proposals — attempting to strike a political balance between injecting new energy into the race and continuing to support many of the Biden administration proposals she helped champion as vice president.

Harris' small business plan follows her announcing last month proposed steps to fight inflation by working to lower grocery prices, and to use tax cuts and other incentives to encourage homeownership. The vice president has also proposed ending federal taxes on tips to service industry workers, an idea Trump proposed first.

The plan she's introducing Wednesday further calls for developing a standard deduction for small businesses meant to save their owners time when doing their taxes, and making it easier to get occupational licenses — letting people work across state lines and businesses expand into new states. Harris also wants to offer federal incentives so state and local government will ease their regulations.

In an effort to spur business investment outside urban and suburban hubs, Harris is pledging to launch a small business expansion fund to enable community banks and federal entities to cover interest costs while small businesses are expanding or otherwise creating jobs. Her team says those efforts will focus especially on areas that traditionally receive less investment.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Plane
U.S. Seizes Illegally Exported Aircraft Used by Venezuelan President
September 3, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event at Northwestern High School, Detroit, Sept. 2, 2024.
Harris Opposes U.S. Steel's Sale to Japanese Firm
September 3, 2024
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn stands in a hall of the Braunschweig Regional Court in Brunswick, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Former VW Boss Winterkorn Goes on Trial Over Diesel Cars Rigged to Cheat on Emissions Tests
September 3, 2024
Related Stories
Uav
Laws & Regulations
Dual U.S., Iranian Citizen Arrested for Unlawfully Exporting UAV Components to Iran
Plane
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Seizes Illegally Exported Aircraft Used by Venezuelan President
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn stands in a hall of the Braunschweig Regional Court in Brunswick, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former VW Boss Winterkorn Goes on Trial Over Diesel Cars Rigged to Cheat on Emissions Tests
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event at Northwestern High School, Detroit, Sept. 2, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Harris Opposes U.S. Steel's Sale to Japanese Firm
The vice president concurred with the White House's months-long opposition to the planned sale.
September 3, 2024
Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn stands in a hall of the Braunschweig Regional Court in Brunswick, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former VW Boss Winterkorn Goes on Trial Over Diesel Cars Rigged to Cheat on Emissions Tests
The diesel scandal had wide-ranging consequences for the company and the auto industry.
September 3, 2024
Hp
Laws & Regulations
HP to Receive Up to $50M in CHIPS Funding
The proposed funding would support the expansion of HP’s facility in Corvallis, Oregon.
August 29, 2024
The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala., following christening ceremonies for the ship, Jan. 14, 2012.
Laws & Regulations
Shipbuilder Austal Says Fraud Settlement in Company's Best Interest
Former chairman says settlement "best outcome."
August 28, 2024
A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Automotive
Tesla's Fight Against Louisiana Auto Sales Law Revived by Appeals Court
The lawsuit is part of an effort to circumvent laws that bar automakers from also being retailers.
August 28, 2024
The Littoral Combat Ship Coronado sits alongside the Austal USA facilities on the Mobile River in Mobile, Ala., following christening ceremonies for the ship.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Navy Shipbuilder Agrees to Pay $24 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Probe
Austal USA conspired to mislead shareholders and investors about the company's financial condition.
August 28, 2024
Handcuffs
Laws & Regulations
Man Arrested on Charges of Conspiring to Export U.S. Military-Grade Radios to Russia
The network allegedly contracted directly with various entities in the Russian government.
August 27, 2024
Pirelli
Labor
Denial of Workers’ Rights Found at Rubber Tire Manufacturing Facility
The Pirelli plant makes tires for Audi, BMW and Tesla.
August 27, 2024
Vw
Automotive
Volkswagen to Reinstate Unjustly Terminated Workers
Following allegations of labor rights violations.
August 27, 2024
A Chinese official walks by the China and U.S. national flags before a meeting between Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing on Aug. 28, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
China Opposes U.S. Sanctions on Firms Over Alleged Ties to Russia's War Efforts
The country firmly opposed the U.S. putting multiple Chinese companies on its export control list.
August 26, 2024
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Sanctions Hundreds of Firms Accused of Supplying Russia's War Machine
The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions Friday.
August 26, 2024
Visitors look at the Chinese made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023.
Automotive
Canada Matches U.S. With 100% Tariff on Imports of Chinese-Made EVs
Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.
August 26, 2024
Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members picket outside the CPKC headquarters in Calgary, Alta.
Laws & Regulations
Back-To-Work Order Issued for Major Canada Railroads
The union will comply, but a lawsuit is planned.
August 26, 2024
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Latvian National Extradited for Scheme to Illegally Export American Aircraft Technology to Russia
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
August 23, 2024