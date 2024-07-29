Chinese Glass Maker Says It Wasn't Target of Raid at U.S. Plant Featured in Oscar-Winning Film

The investigation was focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling and labor exploitation.

Associated Press
Jul 29, 2024
Stacks of glass panes are shown during a grand opening tour of the Fuyao Glass America plant, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moraine, Ohio.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese automotive glass maker says it was not the target of a federal investigation that temporarily shut down production last week at its Ohio plant, the subject of the Oscar-winning Netflix film "American Factory".

The investigation was focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling, labor exploitation and financial crimes, Homeland Security agent Jared Murphey said Friday.

Fuyao Glass America said it was told by authorities that a third-party employment company was at the center of the criminal investigation, according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Internal Revenue Service, along with local authorities, carried out federal search warrants Friday at the Fuyao plant in Moraine and nearly 30 other locations in the Dayton area.

"The company intends to cooperate fully with the investigation," Lei Shi, Fuyao Glass America community relations manager, said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News. Messages seeking comment were left with the company on Monday.

Production was stopped temporarily Friday, but operations resumed near the end of the day, the statement said.

Fuyao took over a shuttered General Motors factory a decade ago and hired more than 2,000 workers to make glass for the automotive industry. The company said the Ohio plant was the world's largest auto glass production facility.

In 2019, a production company backed by Barack and Michelle Obama released "American Factory." The film, which won a 2020 Oscar for best feature-length documentary, looked at issues including the rights of workers, globalization and automation.

