Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

EPA Rule Bans Toxic Chemical Known to Cause Liver Cancer

The ban includes consumer applications but not "critical" uses in the military and industrial processing.

Matthew Daly
Apr 30, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event at Howard University on April 25, 2024, in Washington.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event at Howard University on April 25, 2024, in Washington.
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it has finalized a ban on consumer uses of methylene chloride, a chemical that is widely used as a paint stripper but is known to cause liver cancer and other health problems.

The EPA said its action will protect Americans from health risks while allowing certain commercial uses to continue with robust worker protections.

The rule banning methylene chloride is the second risk management rule to be finalized by President Joe Biden's administration under landmark 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act. The first was an action last month to ban asbestos, a carcinogen that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year but is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products.

"Exposure to methylene chloride has devastated families across this country for too long, including some who saw loved ones go to work and never come home," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. The new rule , he said, "brings an end to unsafe methylene chloride practices and implements the strongest worker protections possible for the few remaining industrial uses, ensuring no one in this country is put in harm's way by this dangerous chemical."

Methylene chloride, also called dichloromethane, is a colorless liquid that emits a toxic vapor that has killed at least 88 workers since 1980, the EPA said. Long-term health effects include a variety of cancers, including liver cancer and lung cancer, and damage to the nervous, immune and reproductive systems.

The EPA rule would ban all consumer uses but allow certain "critical" uses in the military and industrial processing, with worker protections in place, said Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

Methylene chloride will continue to be allowed to make refrigerants as an alternative to other chemicals that produce greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change, Freedhoff said. It also will be allowed for use in electric vehicle batteries and for critical military functions.

"The uses we think can safely continue (all) happen in sophisticated industrial settings, and in some cases there are no real substitutes available,'' Freedhoff said.

The chemical industry has argued that the EPA is overstating the risks of methylene chloride and that adequate protections have mitigated health risks.

The American Chemistry Council, the industry's top lobbying group, called methylene chloride "an essential compound" used to make many products and goods Americans rely on every day, including paint stripping, pharmaceutical manufacturing and metal cleaning and degreasing.

An EPA proposal last year could introduce "regulatory uncertainty and confusion" with existing exposure limits set by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the group said.

The chemical council also said it was concerned that the EPA had not fully evaluated the rule's impacts on the domestic supply chain and could end up prohibiting up to half of all end uses subject to regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

While the EPA banned one consumer use of methylene chloride in 2019, use of the chemical has remained widespread and continues to pose significant and sometimes fatal danger to workers, the agency said. The EPA's final risk management rule requires companies to rapidly phase down manufacturing, processing and distribution of methylene chloride for all consumer uses and most industrial and commercial uses, including in home renovations.

Consumer use will be phased out within a year, and most industrial and commercial uses will be prohibited within two years.

Wendy Hartley, whose son Kevin died from methylene chloride poisoning after refinishing a bathtub at work, said she was pleased that the EPA "is finally taking action and banning methylene chloride as a commercial bathtub stripper."

"This is a huge step that will protect vulnerable workers," she said.

Kevin Hartley, 21, of Tennessee, died in 2017. He was an organ donor, Wendy Hartley said. Because of the EPA's actions, she added, "Kevin's death will continue to save lives."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, April 13, 2024.
Supreme Court Rejects Musk Appeal Over Social Media Posts That Must Be Approved by Tesla
April 30, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event at Howard University on April 25, 2024, in Washington.
EPA Rule Bans Toxic Chemical Known to Cause Liver Cancer
April 30, 2024
Ap24120519668115
Philips to Pay $1.1B to Resolve Lawsuits Over Defective Breathing Machines
April 29, 2024
Ap24117721193086
Williams-Sonoma to Pay $3.2M for Violating FTC's 'Made in USA' Order
April 29, 2024
Related Stories
A person pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home in Wolcott, Conn.
Laws & Regulations
FTC Sends $5.6M in Refunds to Ring Customers as Part of Video Privacy Settlement
This July 8, 2004, photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows Fish Creek through the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, managed by the Bureau of Land Management on Alaska's North Slope.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Restricts Oil and Gas Leasing in 13 Million Acres of Alaska's Petroleum Reserve
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stands during the playing of the national anthem at the inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Laws & Regulations
Oklahoma Sues Natural Gas Companies over Price Spikes During 2021 Winter Storm
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and his wife Yuko Kishida participate in an arrival ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, April 8, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Meet Japan's PM Kishida Amid Differences on U.S. Steel Deal
More in Laws & Regulations
Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, April 13, 2024.
Automotive
Supreme Court Rejects Musk Appeal Over Social Media Posts That Must Be Approved by Tesla
A settlement with securities regulators requires the CEO to get approval in advance of some social media posts that relate to Tesla.
April 30, 2024
Ap24120519668115
Laws & Regulations
Philips to Pay $1.1B to Resolve Lawsuits Over Defective Breathing Machines
It has recalled more than 5 million of breathing machines since 2021.
April 29, 2024
Ap24117721193086
Laws & Regulations
Williams-Sonoma to Pay $3.2M for Violating FTC's 'Made in USA' Order
The products were in fact manufactured in other countries, including China.
April 29, 2024
A person pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home in Wolcott, Conn.
Laws & Regulations
FTC Sends $5.6M in Refunds to Ring Customers as Part of Video Privacy Settlement
The company was charged with failing to protect private video footage from outside access.
April 26, 2024
Ap24113773691455
Automotive
U.S. Probes Whether Tesla Autopilot Recall Did Enough to Make Sure Drivers Pay Attention
The recall fix involves an online software update to increase warnings to drivers.
April 26, 2024
The Marshall Steam Station coal power plant operates March 3, 2024, near Mooresville, N.C.
Energy
Tough New EPA Rules Would Force Coal-Fired Power Plants to Capture Emissions
Or shut down.
April 25, 2024
The Bayer AG corporate logo is displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin, Monday, May 23, 2016.
Laws & Regulations
Missouri House Backs Bayer's Legal Shield
The weedkiller maker is facing thousands of cancer-related lawsuits.
April 25, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks to the North America's Building Trade Union National Legislative Conference, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
As Biden Celebrates Computer Chip Factories, Voters Wait for Production to Start
Biden is asking voters to believe in a vision for the U.S. economy that is still largely a promise.
April 25, 2024
This photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows a Tiehm's buckwheat plant near the site of a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, May 22, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Advances Review of Nevada Lithium Mine Amid Concerns Over Endangered Wildflower
It could become the third lithium mine in the U.S.
April 23, 2024
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during the AmCham China Fireside Chat held at the Baiyun International Conference Center (BICC) in southern China's Guangdong province, Friday, April 5, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Thai Plastics Firm Will Pay $20 Million to Settle with U.S. Over Iran Sanctions Violations
There were 467 "egregious" violations.
April 22, 2024
This July 8, 2004, photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows Fish Creek through the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, managed by the Bureau of Land Management on Alaska's North Slope.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Restricts Oil and Gas Leasing in 13 Million Acres of Alaska's Petroleum Reserve
The decision is part of a yearslong fight over whether and how to develop the vast oil resources.
April 19, 2024
EPA sign outside the Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center, Cincinnati, Feb. 17, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Designates 2 'Forever Chemicals' as Hazardous Substances
The move allows the agency to require cleanups to protect public health.
April 19, 2024
Emergency personnel at the site of an explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., March 25, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Regulators Ordered to Turn Over Records in Chocolate Plant Blast
A natural gas utility is at the center of the probe into last spring's explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant.
April 18, 2024
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks on his phone on the way to a closed-door Democratic strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. to Give $6.1 Billion to Micron Technology for Chip Plants in NY, Idaho
One factory will be the "biggest memory chip plant in America."
April 18, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Seeks Higher Tariffs on Chinese Steel
He wants to triple tariffs on steel from China to protect American producers from a flood of cheap imports.
April 17, 2024