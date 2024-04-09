Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

New EPA Rule Says 200 U.S. Chemical Plants Must Reduce Toxic Emissions

The action updates several regulations that have not been tightened in nearly two decades.

Matthew Daly
Michael Phillis
Apr 9, 2024
The Denka Performance Elastomer Plant sits at sunset in Reserve, La., on Sept. 23, 2022.
The Denka Performance Elastomer Plant sits at sunset in Reserve, La., on Sept. 23, 2022.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 200 chemical plants nationwide will be required to reduce toxic emissions that are likely to cause cancer under a new rule issued Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency. The rule advances President Joe Biden's commitment to environmental justice by delivering critical health protections for communities burdened by industrial pollution from ethylene oxide, chloroprene and other dangerous chemicals, officials said.

Areas that will benefit from the new rule include majority-Black neighborhoods outside New Orleans that EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited as part of his 2021 Journey to Justice tour. The rule will significantly reduce emissions of chloroprene and other harmful pollutants at the Denka Performance Elastomer facility in LaPlace, Louisiana, the largest source of chloroprene emissions in the country, Regan said.

"Every community in this country deserves to breathe clean air. That's why I took the Journey to Justice tour to communities like St. John the Baptist Parish, where residents have borne the brunt of toxic air for far too long," Regan said. "We promised to listen to folks that are suffering from pollution and act to protect them. Today we deliver on that promise with strong final standards to slash pollution, reduce cancer risk and ensure cleaner air for nearby communities."

When combined with a rule issued last month cracking down on ethylene oxide emissions from commercial sterilizers used to clean medical equipment, the new rule will reduce ethylene oxide and chloroprene emissions by nearly 80%, officials said.

The rule will apply to 218 facilities spread across Texas and Louisiana, the Ohio River Valley, West Virginia and the upper South, the EPA said. The action updates several regulations on chemical plant emissions that have not been tightened in nearly two decades.

Democratic Rep. Troy Carter, whose Louisiana district includes the Denka plant, called the new rule "a monumental step" to safeguard public health and the environment.

"Communities deserve to be safe. I've said this all along,'' Carter told reporters at a briefing Monday. "It must begin with proper regulation. It must begin with listening to the people who are impacted in the neighborhoods, who undoubtedly have suffered the cost of being in close proximity of chemical plants — but not just chemical plants, chemical plants that don't follow the rules.''

Carter said it was "critically important that measures like this are demonstrated to keep the confidence of the American people.''

The new rule will slash more than 6,200 tons (5,624 metric tonnes) of toxic air pollutants annually and implement fenceline monitoring, the EPA said, addressing health risks in surrounding communities and promoting environmental justice in Louisiana and other states.

The Justice Department sued Denka last year, saying it had been releasing unsafe concentrations of chloroprene near homes and schools. Federal regulators had determined in 2016 that chloroprene emissions from the Denka plant were contributing to the highest cancer risk of any place in the United States.

Denka, a Japanese company that bought the former DuPont rubber-making plant in 2015, said it "vehemently opposes" the EPA's latest action.

"EPA's rulemaking is yet another attempt to drive a policy agenda that is unsupported by the law or the science," Denka said in a statement, adding that the agency has alleged its facility "represents a danger to its community, despite the facility's compliance with its federal and state air permitting requirements."

The Denka plant, which makes synthetic rubber, has been at the center of protests over pollution in majority-Black communities and EPA efforts to curb chloroprene emissions, particularly in the Mississippi River Chemical Corridor, an 85-mile (137-kilometer) industrial region known informally as Cancer Alley. Denka said it already has invested more than $35 million to reduce chloroprene emissions.

The EPA, under pressure from local activists, agreed to open a civil rights investigation of the plant to determine if state officials were putting Black residents at increased cancer risk. But in June the EPA dropped its investigation without releasing any official findings and without any commitments from the state to change its practices.

Regan said the rule issued Tuesday was separate from the civil rights investigation. He called the rule "very ambitious,'' adding that officials took care to ensure "that we protect all of these communities, not just those in Cancer Alley, but communities in Texas and Puerto Rico and other areas that are threatened by these hazardous air toxic pollutants.''

While it focuses on toxic emissions, "by its very nature, this rule is providing protection to environmental justice communities — Black and brown communities, low-income communities — that have suffered for far too long,'' Regan said.

Patrice Simms, vice president of the environmental law firm Earthjustice, called the rule "a victory in our pursuit for environmental justice."

"There's always more to do to demand that our laws live up to their full potential," Simms said, "but EPA's action today brings us a meaningful step closer to realizing the promise of clean air, the promise of safe and livable communities and ... more just and more equitable environmental protections.''

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and his wife Yuko Kishida participate in an arrival ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, April 8, 2024.
Biden to Meet Japan's PM Kishida Amid Differences on U.S. Steel Deal
April 9, 2024
The Denka Performance Elastomer Plant sits at sunset in Reserve, La., on Sept. 23, 2022.
New EPA Rule Says 200 U.S. Chemical Plants Must Reduce Toxic Emissions
April 9, 2024
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion
April 8, 2024
Inspection
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
April 8, 2024
Related Stories
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and his wife Yuko Kishida participate in an arrival ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, April 8, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Meet Japan's PM Kishida Amid Differences on U.S. Steel Deal
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion
Inspection
Laws & Regulations
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Laws & Regulations
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
More in Laws & Regulations
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and his wife Yuko Kishida participate in an arrival ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, April 8, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Meet Japan's PM Kishida Amid Differences on U.S. Steel Deal
Japan's Nippon Steel announced that it planned to buy U.S. Steel for $14.1 billion in cash.
April 9, 2024
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Oct. 20, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Semiconductor Giant Receiving $6.6 Billion for Arizona Expansion
TSMC will use the funds to expand its plans for two facilities in Phoenix and to add a third.
April 8, 2024
Inspection
Laws & Regulations
NAM: New Walkaround Rule Exceeds OSHA's Authority
NAM will consider legal action to reverse the decision.
April 8, 2024
I Stock 540870108
Automotive
U.S. Closes Investigation Into Toyota Highlander Steering Wheel Problems
Regulators won't seek a recall.
April 3, 2024
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Baltimore.
Laws & Regulations
Cargo Ship's Owner, Manager Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Deadly Bridge Disaster
Their joint filing seeks to cap the companies' liability at roughly $43.6 million.
April 2, 2024
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Freight Railroads Must Keep 2-Person Crews
According to a new federal rule.
April 2, 2024
Ap24092699483338
Laws & Regulations
Court Approves 3M Settlement Over 'Forever Chemicals'
The agreement called for payouts through 2036.
April 2, 2024
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017.
Aerospace
Texas AG Investigating Key Boeing Supplier
As part of the investigation, he's asking for a breakdown of Spirit's workforce by race, sexual orientation and other factors, and whether the makeup has changed over time.
April 1, 2024
A National Transportation and Safety Board investigator on the cargo vessel Dali, Baltimore, March 27, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden OKs $60M in Aid After Bridge Collapse; Governor Warns of 'Very Long Road'
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is moving the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard to help remove the wreckage.
March 29, 2024
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
Energy
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
Officials say it will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
March 29, 2024
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Former President of Steel Pole Manufacturer Sentenced to Prison
For evading over $1 million in income taxes.
March 28, 2024
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
It would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S.
March 28, 2024
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., listens to a speaker during an event at AFSCME Council 13 offices, March 14, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Senator Puts 'Greedflation' on the Ballot
The blunt term addresses corporations that jack up prices to maximize profits.
March 21, 2024
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
SEC Climate Rule Prompts Rush to Sue
Experts say companies are likely to prepare to comply anyway.
March 21, 2024
Traffic enters lower Manhattan after crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, Feb. 8, 2024, in New York.
Automotive
EPA Issues New Auto Rules
They're aimed at cutting carbon emissions, and boosting electric vehicles and hybrids.
March 21, 2024