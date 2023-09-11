Minnesota Meat Processing Plant Accused of Hiring Minors Agrees to Pay $300K in Penalties

The young employees operated meat grinders, ovens and forklifts on overnight shifts.

Associated Press
Sep 11, 2023
Meat
iStock

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — A meat processing company in Minnesota on Friday agreed to pay $300,000 in penalties after an investigation found it employed children as young as 13 to work in hazardous conditions, such as operating meat grinders, while they worked overnight shifts and longer hours than allowed by law.

Tony Downs Food Company, based in Mankato, also agreed to obey child labor laws and hire a compliance specialist as part of a consent order with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

"In this case, Tony Downs has agreed to take important steps to prevent child labor violations," department Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said in a statement. "All employers should provide training to their employees to help recognize potential child labor violations and take steps to ensure they are not employing children in violation of state and federal laws."

The agency says the meat processing company employed at least eight children ranging from ages 14 to 17 at its plant in Madelia. Investigators also have identified other employees who were hired before they were 18 years old, the department said.

The young employees, one of whom was 13 years old when hired, operated meat grinders, ovens and forklifts on overnight shifts and also worked in areas where meat products are flash frozen with carbon monoxide and ammonia, according to the complaint. They also allegedly worked longer hours than permitted by law, and some were injured.

Tony Downs "disputes and does not admit the violations of law alleged" by the labor department, according to the agreement.

The investigation into Tony Downs began after the Minnesota labor department received a complaint about working conditions at the Madelia plant, according to the complaint. Investigators conducted an overnight inspection between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, interviewed workers, documented working conditions and contacted area school districts. The company also provided employee records through February.

The labor department found that Tony Downs was aware of the issue. It also learned that minors were working under assumed names and were not native English speakers, according to the complaint.

Minnesota law prohibits employers from hiring minors to work in hazardous conditions. Employers also are prohibited from requiring employees under the age of 16 to work after 9 p.m., more than eight hours a day or more than 40 hours a week.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Meat
Meat Plant Accused of Hiring Minors to Pay $300K in Penalties
September 11, 2023
In this satellite photo provided by Planet Labs PBC, vessels identified as the Virgo, left, and the Suez Rajan, by the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, are seen in the South China Sea on Feb. 13, 2022.
Shipper Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Iranian Crude Oil
September 8, 2023
A core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota, Oct. 4, 2011.
Federal Judge Deals Another Serious Blow to Minnesota Mine
September 8, 2023
Doe
DOE Invests $61M to Fund 31 Projects to Advance Clean Manufacturing
September 8, 2023
Related Stories
Doe
Laws & Regulations
DOE Invests $61M to Fund 31 Projects to Advance Clean Manufacturing
Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Cancels Remaining Oil and Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
In this March 25, 2016, file photo, the sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Mont.
Laws & Regulations
Company Gets $2.6M to Relinquish Oil Lease on Montana Land Sacred to Native Americans
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Government Eager to Restore Powers to Keep Dangerous Chemicals out of Extremists' Hands
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 18, 2023
A core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota, Oct. 4, 2011.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Judge Deals Another Serious Blow to Minnesota Mine
The judge dismissed the company's lawsuit that sought to regain the critical mineral rights leases that the Biden administration cancelled.
September 8, 2023
Doe
Laws & Regulations
DOE Invests $61M to Fund 31 Projects to Advance Clean Manufacturing
The projects are led by national laboratories, industry and academia.
September 8, 2023
Caribou graze in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, on June 1, 2001.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Cancels Remaining Oil and Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
Protections are proposed for more than 20,000 square miles.
September 7, 2023
Ap23248633278653
Laws & Regulations
Rapid-Fire Trigger Maker Accused of Falsely Telling Customers They are Legal
The judge barred Rare Breed Triggers from selling any more of its forced-reset triggers until further notice.
September 6, 2023
In this March 25, 2016, file photo, the sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Mont.
Laws & Regulations
Company Gets $2.6M to Relinquish Oil Lease on Montana Land Sacred to Native Americans
The deal would resolve a decades-long dispute.
September 5, 2023
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Government Eager to Restore Powers to Keep Dangerous Chemicals out of Extremists' Hands
A program called the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards expired July 28.
September 5, 2023
I Stock 1457699828
Laws & Regulations
NAM: We Don't Need More Regulatory Burdens & Compliance Costs
The largest manufacturing association in the U.S. sounds off on proposed new overtime rules.
August 30, 2023
A worker with the Pebble Mine project digs in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamma, Alaska, July 13, 2007.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Head 'Proud' of Decision to Block Alaska Mine
The state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decision.
August 30, 2023
Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the 'Democracy for the People' tour Wednesday, July 28, 2023, in Houston.
Labor
Millions More Workers Entitled to Overtime Pay Under Proposed Biden Rule
The new rule would have the biggest impact on manufacturing managers.
August 30, 2023
The Pleasant River flows through Columbia Falls, Maine, April 27, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
A Village in Maine is Again Delaying Plans to Build the World's Tallest Flagpole
The proposal includes a flag larger than a football field.
August 30, 2023
3m
Laws & Regulations
3M Agrees to Pay $6B to Settle Earplug Lawsuits from U.S. Service Members
Service members said the defect caused them to experience hearing loss or other serious injuries.
August 29, 2023
The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
3M to Pay $6.5M for Violating Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
The arrangements were often a pretext to provide Chinese officials with overseas travel to induce them to purchase 3M products.
August 25, 2023
FBT-generated US map indicating states with currently proposed “Right to Repair” legislation.
Laws & Regulations
States of Disrepair - Recent Developments in the “Right to Repair” Movement
An update for manufacturers.
August 25, 2023
Ap23223692187142
Laws & Regulations
ATF, Gun Parts Maker Face Off in Court Over Rapid-Fire Triggers
The forced-reset triggers so concerned the ATF that it ordered the company making them to halt sales.
August 25, 2023