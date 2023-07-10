California Utility Pays $22M to Settle Federal Claims Over Wildfire

The government said the fire began when a tree fell onto Edison power and communications lines.

Associated Press
Jul 10, 2023
This photo provided by Los Padres Forest Aviation and KEYT-TV shows a wildfire burning in Los Padres National Forest, north of Santa Barbara, on Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Goleta, Calif.
This photo provided by Los Padres Forest Aviation and KEYT-TV shows a wildfire burning in Los Padres National Forest, north of Santa Barbara, on Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Goleta, Calif.
Mark Nunez/Los Padres Forest Aviation/KEYT-TV via AP, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California Edison and two other companies have paid $22 million to settle U.S. government claims that they caused a 2016 wildfire that burned thousands of acres of national forest, it was announced Friday.

The money covers damage from the Rey Fire as well as the costs of fighting the blaze, which was sparked by a fallen Edison power line, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

"This settlement will compensate the public for the expense of fighting the Rey Fire and restoring these federal lands that are enjoyed by all Americans," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally said in a statement.

The companies agreed to pay without admitting wrongdoing or fault, according to the DOJ.

The Aug. 18, 2016, fire north of Santa Barbara burned more than 50 square miles (129 square kilometers) of land, much of it in Los Padres National Forest.

The government said the fire began when a tree fell onto Edison power lines and communications lines owned by Frontier Communications. The government sued the two companies along with Utility Tree Service, a tree-trimming company that contracted with Edison, alleging that they knew of the danger and failed to maintain equipment or to take action to prevent it.

The parties later agreed to dismiss the suit and entered into a settlement, which was approved by the DOJ in May, with all of the money being received by this week, according to the department.

California utilities have been blamed for starting some of the state's largest and deadliest wildfires in recent years through neglect of power lines and other equipment. That has prompted huge fines and settlement payments and even criminal charges.

In May, a judge dismissed all charges against Pacific Gas & Electric in connection to a 2020 fatal wildfire sparked by its equipment that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed four people, including an 8-year-old.

The utility also reached a $50 million settlement agreement with the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Last year, former PG&E executives and directors agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Sec
NAM Calls On Congress to Counter SEC's 'Regulatory Overreach'
July 11, 2023
Ap23192465519594
U.S. Probes Complaints that Ford Escape Doors Can Open While SUVs are Being Driven
July 11, 2023
A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.
FDA Looks into Energy Drink with Caffeine Equal to 6 Coke Cans
July 10, 2023
This photo provided by Los Padres Forest Aviation and KEYT-TV shows a wildfire burning in Los Padres National Forest, north of Santa Barbara, on Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Goleta, Calif.
California Utility Pays $22M to Settle Federal Claims Over Wildfire
July 10, 2023
Related Stories
Sec
Laws & Regulations
NAM Calls On Congress to Counter SEC's 'Regulatory Overreach'
Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
Laws & Regulations
Georgia Governor Attacks Biden's EV Policy at Federally Backed Battery Material Maker
Atv
Laws & Regulations
CPSC Votes to Terminate EGL Motor’s ATV Action Plan
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
Sponsored
Embrace the Shift: 6 Simple Steps for Manufacturers to Go Paperless Now
More in Laws & Regulations
Sec
Laws & Regulations
NAM Calls On Congress to Counter SEC's 'Regulatory Overreach'
The NAM said SEC actions have led to proposals that interfere with public company governance.
July 11, 2023
Ap23192465519594
Automotive
U.S. Probes Complaints that Ford Escape Doors Can Open While SUVs are Being Driven
Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate.
July 11, 2023
A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
FDA Looks into Energy Drink with Caffeine Equal to 6 Coke Cans
The influencer-backed energy drink has earned viral popularity among children.
July 10, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
Ohio officials imposed the restrictions after a fiery derailment earlier this year.
July 10, 2023
A giant monopile, the foundation for an offshore wind turbine, sits on rollers at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal in Paulsboro, N.J. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy planned to sign a bill granting a tax break to offshore wind developer Orsted.
Energy
NJ Governor Signs Tax Break for Offshore Wind Farm
Some value the tax break at nearly $1 billion.
July 10, 2023
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington, Sept. 21, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Watchdog: Ex-Chemical Safety Agency Chief Misused $90,000
For unauthorized trips, remodeling her office and other expenses.
June 30, 2023
Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. New Mexico oilfield and air quality regulators on Thursday, June 29, 2023, announced unprecedented state fines against a Texas-based oil and natural gas producer on accusations that the company flouted local pollution reporting and control requirements by burning off vast amounts of natural gas in a prolific energy-production zone in the southeast of the state.
Laws & Regulations
New Mexico Regulators Fine Oil Producer $40 million for Burning Off Natural Gas
Official says, "They simply were not following what they had represented in their permits."
June 30, 2023
A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., July 15, 2020.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Board Sides Coal Producer in Rail Dispute
BNSF Railway has been ordered to transport at least 4.2 million tons of coal this year for overseas use.
June 28, 2023
Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.
Laws & Regulations
Georgia Governor Attacks Biden's EV Policy at Federally Backed Battery Material Maker
Georgia has seen more than 40 electric vehicle-related projects since 2020 pledging 28,400 jobs.
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1138499981
Laws & Regulations
College Alleges Cleaner Turned Off Lab Freezer and Destroyed Research
It's suing for damages after losing more than 20 years of work.
June 28, 2023
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Labor
California's $22 Minimum Wage Law on Hold
But lawmakers may have found a way around it.
June 27, 2023
Atv
Laws & Regulations
CPSC Votes to Terminate EGL Motor’s ATV Action Plan
The termination makes it unlawful for EGL to import or distribute its ATVs in the U.S.
June 27, 2023
Ap23178272023433
Automotive
Ex-Audi Boss Convicted of Fraud in Automaker's Diesel Emissions Scandal
A German court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros.
June 27, 2023
Ap23174034070240
Laws & Regulations
Court to Hear Appeal Over Biden-Backed Nevada Lithium Mine Opposed by Tribes, Environmentalists
The Nevada mine is in the works near the Oregon line and would involve extraction of the silvery-white metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.
June 27, 2023
The Ford F-150 Lightning sits on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Automotive
U.S. Battery Plants for Ford EVs on Track for $9.2B Federal Loan
It would be the biggest award under the program since President Biden took office.
June 26, 2023