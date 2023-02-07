German Court Rejects Climate Lawsuit Against Automaker BMW

The court said, "At present there is no threat of illegal encroachment" of their rights.

Associated Press
Feb 7, 2023
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is fixed at the headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2021.
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is fixed at the headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2021.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental campaigners seeking to force automaker BMW to stop selling vehicles with combustion engine by 2030.

The group Environmental Action Germany, also known by its German acronym DUH, argued that manufacturers such as BMW pose a threat to people's right to property, health and life if they continue making vehicles that produce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Munich regional court ruled Tuesday that while the plaintiffs' arguments couldn't be dismissed from the outset, "at present there is no threat of illegal encroachment" of their rights.

Judges noted that German and European lawmakers, spurred partly by a 2021 ruling by Germany's top court, have taken numerous measures to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord. As such there was no absence of laws that would warrant civil action against BMW "at last not at this time," they said.

The Munich-based automaker welcomed the ruling, saying efforts to cut emissions should be determined by democratically elected parliaments, not in the courts.

DUH said it was satisfied the court had recognized the permissibility of their lawsuit in principle. It plans to appeal the ruling.

The group said vehicles sold by BMW in 2021 were responsible for more emissions of planet-heating carbon dioxide than countries such as Finland or Portugal produce in a year.

A similar lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz was rejected by a German court last year and the appeal is pending.

A third lawsuit, against energy company Wintershall Dea, is scheduled to be heard in August.

