UPS to Pay Fine, Correct Hazardous Waste Violations

The company has three years to reach compliance across 1,160 locations.

Matthew Daly
Oct 20, 2022
The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with United Parcel Service to resolve violations of hazardous waste regulations at more than 1,100 facilities across 45 states and Puerto Rico, the agency said Wednesday.

The consent agreement with Atlanta-based UPS resolves a range of alleged violations, including failure to make land disposal determinations and to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste. The company has three years to reach compliance across 1,160 locations and will pay a civil penalty of $5.3 million.

UPS, whose familiar brown trucks are known worldwide, generates hazardous waste regulated under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act when a package containing certain hazardous materials is damaged, as well as during day-to-day operations such as maintenance, EPA said.

"This settlement is another example of EPA's commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of hazardous waste," said Larry Starfield, EPA's acting assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance. The settlement requires UPS to address illegal actions at all of its facilities and "implement policies that prevent future non-compliance," Starfield said.

UPS spokesperson Lauren Spangler said the parcel-delivery service has long-standing procedures in place to handle hazardous waste and is taking additional steps to improve its practices.

"The safety of our employees and communities, and care for our environment are the highest priorities at UPS,'' she said in an email. "We will continue to work with agencies and authorities around the world to ensure the safety of our network and the well-being of our employees and the customers and communities we serve.''

EPA officials in Texas-based Region 6 entered into a settlement agreement with UPS last year for facilities in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. Following that settlement, EPA expanded its investigation into other UPS facilities across the country and identified similar claims nationwide. UPS facilities generated, accumulated and offered for transport, treatment and/or disposal certain hazardous waste streams, including ignitable, corrosive and acute hazardous wastes, EPA said.

UPS has developed compliance strategies at its Region 6 facilities and has begun similar steps nationwide, EPA said.

Under the settlement, UPS agreed to comply with state and federal RCRA laws and regulations, including more accurate hazardous waste determinations, proper employee training and proper onsite management of hazardous waste, EPA said.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
A slag pile of mining waste is seen in Anaconda, Mont., on Dec. 15, 2016.
Montana Site Fouled by Copper Smelter to Get Final Cleanup
October 3, 2022
Law enforcement personnel inspect the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022.
Railroad Says Accident Victims Should Have to Use Arbitration
September 26, 2022
I Stock 467511136
DOJ to Use 'Carrot & Stick' Approach on Corporate Crime
September 16, 2022
I Stock 1143887057
State-Owned Fish Hatchery Ordered to Reduce Pollution
September 9, 2022
Related Stories
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Release 15M Barrels from Oil Reserve, More Possible
According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Illinois, the gunmaker Smith & Wesson illegally targeted young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms, including the 22-year-old gunman accused of opening fire on the Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago and killing seven people.
Laws & Regulations
Smith & Wesson Sued Over Link to July 4 Parade Mass Shooting
Federal investigators have taken possession of a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility transmission pole and attached equipment as part of their probe into what started a blaze in Northern California that's become the largest in the state this year., the utility said in a regulatory filing Monday, Sept. 26.
Laws & Regulations
Forest Service Seizes PG&E Equipment as Part of Fire Probe
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
More in Laws & Regulations
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Despite the critical need for innovation, manufacturers have long relied on a legacy toolset to scale up processes developed decades ago. Download the eBook to learn about a factory solution built for innovators.
October 12, 2022
President Joe Biden listens during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. From left, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, Biden and Ray Curry, President of the United Auto Workers.
Automotive
U.S. Awards $2.8B in Grants for EV Batteries in 12 States
A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials.
October 19, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Release 15M Barrels from Oil Reserve, More Possible
The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil.
October 19, 2022
A site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris, Nov. 14, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Lafarge Pleads Guilty, Will Pay $778M in Penalties
The Justice Department says it's the first time a company has pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
October 18, 2022
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, her mother, Noel Holmes, left, and father, Christian Holmes IV, arrive at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes
Her bid for a new trial.
October 17, 2022
Two rowers paddle along the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland on July 12, 2011. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, is the 50th anniversary of Congress passing the Clean Water Act to protect U.S. waterways from abuses like the oily industrial pollution that caused Ohio's Cuyahoga River to catch on fire in 1969.
Laws & Regulations
Clean Water Act at 50
Environmental gains, challenges unmet.
October 17, 2022
In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021 file photo employees are reflected on a revolving door windows with logos of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea.
Laws & Regulations
Samsung Gets Temporary OK on China Chip Facilities
The U.S. has tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips.
October 13, 2022
This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, on Aug. 28, 2022 shows some of the 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, that were surrendered to law enforcement at a gun buy-back event hosted by her office and the Utica, NY, Police Department.
Laws & Regulations
Seller Exploits Gun-Buyback Loophole with 3D Printer
A person used a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk and then turned them in for $21,000 in gift cards.
October 12, 2022
Pig Farm I Stock 1289625736
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court to Hear Pig Crate Case
The pork industry says complying with the new measure will cost them upwards of $350 million.
October 11, 2022
Workers unload debris, belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447, from the Brazilian Navy's Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, northeast of Brazil, June 14, 2009.
Aerospace
Airbus, Air France Face Criminal Trial Over Rio-Paris crash
It was the worst plane crash in Air France history.
October 10, 2022
This image taken from video footage provided by Iranian military on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, missiles launch during an attack targeting the Iraqi Kurdish region.
Aerospace
U.S. Approves $3 Billion Advanced Missile Sale
The package includes 63 medium range air-to-air missiles, 63 extended-range surface-to-air missiles and 63 tactical missiles along with associated equipment such as radar and communications systems.
October 7, 2022
Company logo flags wave in front of a Volkswagen factory building in Zwickau, Germany, on April 23, 2020.
Automotive
U.S. Agency Ends Probe of VW Fuel Leaks Without Seeking Recall
The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles.
October 7, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks as he looks at IBM chips, mainframes and memory cards during a tour of an IBM facility with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, left, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden: IBM Investment to Help in Tech Competition with China
The investment is expected to reach $20 billion.
October 7, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Labor
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Can Biden Save Democracy One U.S. Factory Job at a Time?
Biden has staked his presidency on what he has called "a historic manufacturing boom."
October 5, 2022