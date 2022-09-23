Judge Approves $230M Settlement in California Oil Spill Case

All American Pipeline estimated that 142,800 gallons spilled.

Associated Press
Sep 23, 2022
A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015.
A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015.
AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday.

A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval on Tuesday to a settlement of a class-action suit that blamed All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains Pipeline, L.P. for the May 2015 spill off the Santa Barbara coast.

The corroded undersea pipeline ruptured north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles. All American Pipeline later estimated that 142,800 gallons spilled.

It was the worst California coastal oil spill since 1969. It blackened popular beaches for miles, killing or fouling hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurting tourism and fishing.

“Due to failed maintenance and extensive pipeline corrosion, the pipeline ruptured and spilled, devastating the fishing industry and soiling coastal properties from Santa Barbara County to Los Angeles County," said a press statement from the law firms that filed the suit.

People who believe they may be entitled to some of the money have until Oct. 31 to submit claims.

The companies didn’t admit liability in the settlement agreement, which was reached in May following seven years of legal wrangling.

Federal inspectors found that Plains had made several preventable errors, failed to quickly detect the pipeline rupture and responded too slowly as oil flowed toward the ocean.

Plains apologized for the spill and paid for the costly cleanup. In 2020, Plains agreed to pay $60 million to the federal government to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. It also agreed to bring its nationwide pipeline system into compliance with federal safety laws.

Plains has applied for permission to build a new pipeline but it is facing an uphill battle.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1143887057
State-Owned Fish Hatchery Ordered to Reduce Pollution
September 9, 2022
Ep92 Raw 00 00 02 17 still001
U.S. Military Held Fake Press Conference to Warn Against CBD Use
September 7, 2022
As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023.
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant as Ban Begins
September 1, 2022
Related Stories
Prisonsentence
Laws & Regulations
Woman Gets 6 Years in Prison for Damaging Pipeline
Nevada is asking the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restart its look at licensing the mothballed Yucca Mountain national radioactive waste repository, with the expectation that will finally end four decades of debate and kill it.
Laws & Regulations
Nevada Wants Feds to Declare Mothballed Nuke Dump Plan Dead
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Feit Electric Facing Patent Infringement Lawsuit
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas, June 6, 2019.
E-Commerce
FTC Says Bezos, Jassy Must Testify in Amazon Probe
Testimony from 17 senior Amazon executives subpoenaed by the agency is due early next year.
September 23, 2022
Prisonsentence
Laws & Regulations
Woman Gets 6 Years in Prison for Damaging Pipeline
She used a cutting torch.
September 23, 2022
Nevada is asking the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restart its look at licensing the mothballed Yucca Mountain national radioactive waste repository, with the expectation that will finally end four decades of debate and kill it.
Laws & Regulations
Nevada Wants Feds to Declare Mothballed Nuke Dump Plan Dead
It is described as "an unfunded zombie-like federal project."
September 22, 2022
I Stock 1296222408
Laws & Regulations
Senate Ratifies Treaty to Phase Down HFCs from Refrigerators, Air Conditioners
But what will replace them this time?
September 22, 2022
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
Laws & Regulations
3M, Shoe Manufacturer Settle 'Forever Chemicals' Case
The chemicals were used in 3M's Scotchgard waterproofing product.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 968819844
Laws & Regulations
What If Carbon Border Taxes Applied to All Carbon?
Fossil fuels too.
September 21, 2022
In this Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, photo, an iRobot Roomba vacuum, left, and Braava Jet floor cleaner are displayed at the company's headquarters in Bedford, Mass.
E-Commerce
FTC Reviewing Amazon's $1.7 Billion Deal to Buy iRobot
Privacy advocates have voiced concerns that the Seattle company will suck up more information on consumers from Roombas.
September 21, 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom at Mare Island in Vallejo, Sept. 16, 2022.
Energy
California Governor Signs Sweeping Climate Legislation
The measure, in part, accelerates the timeline for getting most electricity from renewable sources.
September 19, 2022
I Stock 467511136
Laws & Regulations
DOJ to Use 'Carrot & Stick' Approach on Corporate Crime
The department unveiled new sweeteners for companies that cooperate with the government.
September 16, 2022
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa on March 11, 2020, in St. James Parish, La.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Tosses Permits for $9.4B Plastics Complex in La.
The heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as "Cancer Alley."
September 16, 2022
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
EU Court Largely Upholds $4B Google Android Antitrust Fine
The fine was imposed for throttling competition and reducing consumer choice through the dominance of its mobile Android operating system.
September 14, 2022
Gavel
Laws & Regulations
Feit Electric Facing Patent Infringement Lawsuit
The complaint asserts that Feit lighting products infringe 12 LED patents.
September 13, 2022
Trevor Milton was indicted in 2021 on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud.
Laws & Regulations
Fraud Trial Begins for Founder of Automaker Nikola
He said the startup could produce trucks that run on electricity or hydrogen fuel cells.
September 13, 2022
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves in front of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as they deplane at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City.
Operations
U.S., Mexico to Cooperate on Semiconductors, Electric Vehicles
Both efforts seek to eat into Asia's advantage.
September 13, 2022