EPA Recommends Against Reissuing Permit for PolyMet Mine

It could deal a severe blow to the $1 billion mine.

May 4th, 2022
Associated Press
Epa
iStock

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Federal regulators recommended Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers decline to reissue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, saying the project could raise levels of mercury and other pollutants downstream from the site in northeastern Minnesota.

It's just a recommendation, but it could deal a severe blow to the $1 billion mine if the Army Corps accepts the advice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

The EPA announced its position at the start of a three-day hearing in Carlton, where the Corps is taking testimony on whether PolyMet would violate the water quality standards of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, whose reservation lies down the St. Louis River from the site.

The Corps is considering whether to reinstate the project's wetlands permit, one of several key approvals PolyMet needs to begin construction. It's one of three critical PolyMet permits that have been suspended as the project remains tied up in court and regulatory proceedings.

The EPA determined that there were no conditions that the Corps could place on the wetlands permit that would ensure compliance with the tribe's water quality regulations, which are stricter than the state's. Tribal members rely on fish from the St. Louis River, which flows through the reservation, but consumption advisories limit the number of fish that can be safely eaten from it.

Environmental groups that oppose PolyMet said they expect the EPA’s position to carry significant weight with the Corps when it decides whether to reinstate or revoke the wetlands permit, and that if the Corps doesn't follow the EPA’s advice, a court would likely reject the Corps' decision.

But PolyMet said in a statement that the agency “disregarded the science-based conclusions" reached in the project's environmental review and permitting process. The company said it’s confident the Corps will affirm the permit after it considers all the evidence.

PolyMet contends the project will actually reduce mercury and sulfate discharges into the St. Louis River watershed because it will clean up an old iron mining waste pond at the processing plant site. The company pointed out that the site is more than 100 river miles upstream from the reservation.

The permit in question would allow PolyMet to fill around 1,000 acres of wetlands at its proposed mine site. The Corps approved the permit in 2019, but a federal judge ruled last year that the government failed to notify the downstream tribe about the potential impacts. So the Corps suspended the permit, leading to the current hearing.

More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Ariel Quiros, a Miami businessman and former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in Vermont, faces sentencing Friday, April 29, 2022, in federal court for his role in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors' money raised through a special visa program that was part of the largest fraud case in the state's history.
Former Ski Resorts Owner Faces Sentencing in Failed Biotech Project
It wraps up the largest fraud case in Vermont history.
Apr 29th, 2022
Nicholas Rivers of Maine, holds a sign that reads DOJ Hammer the Sacklers' during a protest with advocates for opioid victims outside the Department of Justice, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. A federal appeals panel is scheduled to hear arguments on whether members of the Sackler family can be granted protection from lawsuits as part of a bankruptcy settlement for the company they own, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. If the company doesn’t get what it wants, it could have to fight off thousands of individual lawsuits.
Appeals Court to Decide Financial Fate of Family Behind Opioids
The family has insisted on a legal shield in exchange for providing the money behind the settlement.
Apr 29th, 2022
California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Bonta announced Thursday, April 28, 2022, that a subpoena has been issued to ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind investigation into the petroleum industry for its part in causing a global plastics pollution crisis.
California Subpoenas ExxonMobil in Probe of Plastics Waste
Scientists are still studying the extent and human harm from tiny bits of broken-down plastic.
Apr 29th, 2022
A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. Four environmental groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt further purchases. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, April 28, 2022, in federal court in California, asks a judge to order the Postal Service to conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program.
Groups That Want to Electrify USPS Fleet File Lawsuit
They are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks.
Apr 28th, 2022
A Delaware court on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, sided with Musk in a bitter legal battle over whether he acted against the best interest of other shareholders when he steered the electric car maker into a $2.6 billion acquisition of a solar panel maker founded by two of his cousins.
Elon Musk Prevails in Delaware Court Case on SolarCity Deal
The acquisition was worth $2.6 billion.
Apr 28th, 2022
I Stock 900080162
Ex-eBay Exec Pleads Guilty to Cyberstalking Role
He admitted to nine charges in connection with the campaign that involved disturbing deliveries, including live insects, a bloody pig face mask and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse.
Apr 26th, 2022
Lpo 04 2022 Syrah Cc Proj Hero Image Bc
U.S. 'Clean Energy' Loan for Australian Plant in Louisiana
The company can get up to $107 million.
Apr 26th, 2022
But state regulators say the economic picture might not be so rosy. In testimony filed earlier this month, regulators said the company relied on a “stale” economic study that didn’t account for the impact of its Virginia ratepayers bearing the cost of the approximately $10 billion project.
Virginia Wind Farm Job Claims Questioned by State Regulators
They said the economic picture might not be so rosy.
Apr 26th, 2022
Planes are parked at terminals at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Sept. 8, 2008. In January 2019, Newark Liberty International Airport halted all landings and diverted planes for over an hour after a potential drone sighting nearby. The Biden administration is calling on Congress to expand authority for the federal and local governments to take action to counter the nefarious use of drones in the U.S.
White House Seeks More Power to Counter Drone Use
They hope to address nefarious drone use that's become a security concern and nuisance.
Apr 26th, 2022
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Mississippi Set to Become Final State with Equal Pay Law
The law requires equal pay for equal work by women and men.
Apr 25th, 2022
Workers install piping for underground electrical lines in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. California workplace regulators are poised to extend mandatory pay for workers affected by the coronavirus through the end of 2022, more than two months after state lawmakers restored similar benefits through September.
California Will Keep Workplace Pandemic Rules through 2022
The decision again pitted management against labor as the safety board renewed revised workplace safety rules that would otherwise have expired.
Apr 22nd, 2022