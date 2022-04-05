Endangered Toad May Threaten New Geothermal Power Plant

The company broke ground on the power plant last month.

Apr 5th, 2022
Scott Sonner
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service temporarily listed a rare northern Nevada toad as endangered on an emergency basis partly because of threats a geothermal plant in the works poses to its habitat in the only place its known to live in the world about 100 miles east of Reno.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service temporarily listed a rare northern Nevada toad as endangered on an emergency basis partly because of threats a geothermal plant in the works poses to its habitat in the only place its known to live in the world about 100 miles east of Reno.
Matt Maples/Nevada Department of Wildlife via AP, File

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a rare emergency move, the U.S government temporarily declared a northern Nevada toad endangered Monday, saying a geothermal power plant in the works could result in its extinction.

The Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is formally proposing a rule to list the Dixie Valley toad as an endangered species subject to 60 days of public comment under the Endangered Species Act's normal rulemaking process.

But it said the emergency listing goes into effect immediately and will continue for eight months while more permanent protections are considered for the toad at the only place it is known to exist in the world.

It marks only the second time in 20 years the service has listed a species as endangered on an emergency basis.

“Protecting small population species like this ensures the continued biodiversity necessary to maintain climate resilient landscapes in one of the driest states in the country,” the agency said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the toad's listing might affect construction of the power plant about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno. Conservationists and tribal members are trying to block the project in a lawsuit currently before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The dispute is among a growing number of conflicts over wildlife protection and tribal rights on federal lands that the Biden administration faces as it pursues its agenda to combat climate change by replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy.

Officials for Reno-based Ormat Technologies Inc., which broke ground on the power plant last month, have said they don't believe a listing would impact the project because the company spent six years developing a mitigation plan to offset any potential environmental impacts.

“Ormat long recognized the importance of conserving the Dixie Valley toad, regardless of its legal status,” Ormat Vice President Paul Thomsen said Monday in an email to The Associated Press.

“Ormat will coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure that any additional required process is met while we continue our work on this important renewable energy project,” he said.

Geothermal power is generated from hot water deep beneath the earth.

The Dixie Valley toad lives in wetlands around hot springs next to the construction site. In addition to geothermal development, other primary threats to one of the smallest toads in the western U.S. include disease, predation by non-native frog species, groundwater pumping for human and agricultural uses and climate change, the service said.

The agency agreed last month to expedite consideration of a federal listing of the toad as part of a settlement with conservationists and the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, who are suing to block the power plant. The Nevada tribe says the site is sacred to its people who have lived there for thousands of years.

The Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned for the toad’s listing in 2017.

Monday's decision "comes just in the nick of time for the Dixie Valley toads, which are staring down the barrel of extinction,” said Patrick Donnelly, the center's Great Basin director.

“We’ve been saying for five years that the Dixie Meadows geothermal project could wipe out these tiny toads, and I’m thankful those concerns have been heard," he said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

The center for Biological Diversity and the tribe won a federal court order in Reno in January temporarily blocking construction of Ormat’s project on U.S. Bureau of Land Management land east of Fallon.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals stayed that order Feb. 4 pending full consideration of Ormat’s appeal. The San Francisco-based appellate court is considering hearing arguments on the appeal in June.

The last time a species was declared endangered on an emergency basis was in 2011, when the the Obama administration took action on the Miami blue butterfly in southern Florida. Before that, an emergency listing was granted for the California tiger salamander under the Bush administration in 2002.

Other species listed as endangered on an emergency basis over the years include the California bighorn sheep in the Sierra Nevada in 1999, steller sea lions in 1990, and the Sacramento River winter migration run of chinook salmon and Mojave desert tortoise, both in 1989.

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
Traffic on the Hollywood Freeway, Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 2018.
New Vehicles Must Average 40 MPG by 2026
Vehicles are currently required to get just over 24 miles per gallon in real-world driving.
Apr 1st, 2022
Sign posted outside a water well in Rialto, Calif., March 28, 2005.
EPA Upholds Decision Not to Regulate Contaminant
The chemical used in rocket fuel and fireworks has been linked to brain damage in infants.
Apr 1st, 2022
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters push gurneys at the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, May 16, 2020. The owner of a downtown Los Angeles building where an explosion injured 12 firefighters has been allowed to enter a judicial diversion program that allows him to avoid jail time. A court commissioner on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, granted Steve Sungho Lee's request to enter the two-year program.
No Jail for Smoke Tokes Warehouse Owner After Explosion
The blast injured 12 firefighters.
Apr 1st, 2022
Brine pools for lithium carbonate mining, Silver Peak, Nevada.
Biden Eyes Mining Boost for Electric Vehicles
The White House is considering invoking the Defense Production Act for critical materials used in EV batteries.
Mar 31st, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Planning to Tap Oil Reserve to Control Gas Prices
High prices have not coaxed a meaningful jump in oil production.
Mar 31st, 2022
Julie Lee Choi waves off reporters outside Santa Clara Superior Court in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Choi, accused of harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook with pleas for sex and other crude suggestions before showing up at his Silicon Valley home last autumn and suggesting she could become violent agreed to stay way from him for the next three years under an agreement approved Tuesday.
Accused Apple CEO Stalker Agrees to Stay Away
She made crude suggestions and even showed up at his house.
Mar 30th, 2022
Ap22087536487979
FDA Skeptical of Experimental ALS Drug
The agency says information is unreliable.
Mar 29th, 2022
Electricians with IBEW Local 3 install solar panels on top of the Terminal B garage at LaGuardia Airport, Nov. 9, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. The Commerce Department says it is investigating whether imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia are circumventing anti-dumping rules that block imports from China. The decision could dramatically reduce solar imports to the U.S. and undercut President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Clean energy leaders said the investigation could lead to thousands of layoffs in the domestic solar industry and imperil up to 80% of planned solar projects in the U.S.
Commerce Inquiry Imperils Solar Industry
The decision could dramatically undercut the White House's ambitious climate goals.
Mar 29th, 2022
In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride in Chandler, Ariz. A small maker of autonomous vehicle systems could be in hot water with U.S. highway safety regulators over how quickly it reported the crash of a test vehicle last fall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released Monday, March 28, 2022 that it's investigating Pony.ai's reporting of an Oct. 28 crash in Fremont, California.
Autonomous Vehicle Company Faces Investigation Over Crash Report
Did Pony.ai try to buck the system?
Mar 28th, 2022
Uaw
Ex-UAW Official Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $2.2M from Union
He is the 17th defendant convicted in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Mar 28th, 2022
Pipeline
Mining Group: 'Attack' on Alabama Pipeline Prompts Reward
Company officials alleged that a late-night explosion was linked to a labor dispute.
Mar 25th, 2022