EPA: Water Samples from Plant Discharge Show No Health Risks

The EPA said it tested surface water samples taken near the plant's outfall.

Sep 30th, 2021
Associated Press
Steel Pipes I Stock 640322960 1
iStock

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Preliminary tests indicate iron-contaminated wastewater that leaked from a northwestern Indiana steel plant into a Lake Michigan tributary presents no risk to public health, the Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday.

U.S. Steel Midwest idled the plant in Portage, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Chicago, as a precaution after it said a wastewater treatment facility experienced “an upset condition” that sent the rusty colored plume containing elevated levels of lead into the Burns Waterway on Sunday.

The EPA said it tested surface water samples taken near the plant's outfall.

Federal and state agencies were continuing to investigate the cause of the discharge, possible Clean Water Act compliance issues and impacts to the environment, the agency said.

The plant was back up and running Wednesday, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Indiana Dunes National Park also closed all of its beaches and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk until further notice and Indiana American Water shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility, both as a precaution.

On Wednesday, the National Park Service announced that the waters of all beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park were reopened.

More in Laws & Regulations
Opportunities in Exporting
Sponsored
Opportunities in Exporting
Manufacturers are faced with a number of challenges as they look to expand operations. And these challenges can seem especially complex when looking to fully understand exporting opportunities. Watch the 5 Minute video series.
Sep 1st, 2021
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
Employer Vaccine Mandates Convert Some Workers, but Not All
Some mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers.
Sep 28th, 2021
This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. Attorneys for families sickened and forced from their Los Angeles homes after the nation's largest-known natural gas leak have reached a $1.8 billion settlement with the utility.
Gas Blowout Near Los Angeles Leads to Up to $1.8B Settlement
The blowout led to the largest-known release of methane in U.S. history.
Sep 28th, 2021
Garment Sewing I Stock 1282660642
California 1st to Require Hourly Wages in Garment Industry
It's estimated that 12,000 Californians with disabilities who work in so-called sheltered workshops can be paid as little as 15 cents an hour.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric has been charged with manslaughter and other crimes, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in a Northern California wildfire last year that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes.
PG&E Charged in California Wildfire that Killed 4
The utility pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter following an earlier blaze.
Sep 27th, 2021
Police stand guard as supporters of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou gather at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. China's government was eagerly anticipating the return of a top executive from global communications giant Huawei Technologies on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap with Canada and the U.S.
Huawei Executive Returns as China Releases 2 Canadians
The deal potentially brings closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.
Sep 27th, 2021
Boston
Boston Requiring Zero Emissions for Large Buildings by 2050
It applies to about 3,500 commercial and residential buildings.
Sep 24th, 2021
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Southern Command headquarters, Doral, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018.
Former Defense Secretary Testifies in Tech Star's Fraud Trial
James Mattis hoped Theranos' purported blood-testing breakthrough would help save troops' lives.
Sep 23rd, 2021
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Sept. 23, 2021.
EU Demands a Single Plug for Phones
One USB-C cable to charge them all.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves the national flag after giving the annual independence shout from the balcony of the National Palace, the Zocalo, Mexico City, Sept. 15, 2021.
Gov't Seeks to Jail Academics in Mexico's Harshest Prison
A judge denied prosecutors’ request for warrants against 31 academics, professors and scientists.
Sep 23rd, 2021
This May 16, 2021, photo shows window air conditioners in New York. In the first Biden administration rule aimed at combating climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners.
EPA Completes Rule to Phase Out Gases Used as Refrigerants
The new rule is intended to decrease U.S. production and use of HFCs by 85% over the next 15 years.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Rafael Ramirez, security council president and Venezuela's ambassador to the U.N., talks to reporters, Feb. 25, 2016.
Court Rejects Extradition of Former Oil Czar
He was charged with bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.
Sep 21st, 2021